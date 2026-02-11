US Trade Chief Greer backs New Delhi as key player in Post-China supply chains, says 'US firms already moving to India’

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted India as a key alternative for US supply chains, emphasising its manufacturing capacity and workforce strength.

US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer, in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, outlined a growing opportunity for India to serve as a “way station” for U.S. supply chains, especially as companies look to reduce their dependence on China. With shifting global trade dynamics, India is increasingly seen as a viable alternative for American firms looking to diversify their manufacturing sources.

Ambassador Greer emphasised India’s substantial manufacturing capacity and a large, skilled workforce as key factors that make it an attractive destination for U.S. companies. While he acknowledged that the ultimate goal is to keep supply chains as close to home as possible, Greer pointed out that moving away from a globalised supply model to one that is more resilient and secure requires a gradual reallocation of supply chains. India, according to Greer, could play a crucial role in this transformation.

Progress in US-India Trade Relations

The dialogue between the US and India has gained momentum, with both nations working toward more balanced and fair trade relations. Ambassador Greer praised India for its commitments under the recently concluded framework for an interim trade agreement between the two countries. India has already made significant strides by rolling back its digital services tax, which had impacted US firms, and has begun to reduce tariffs on several American goods.

The agreement, which builds on the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by Presidents Donald Trump and Narendra Modi in 2025, is expected to have lasting impacts on the trade relationship between the two nations. As part of the framework, India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on a wide range of US industrial and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), soybeans, wine and tree nuts, among others.

Reciprocal Tariffs and Future Prospects

While India is taking steps to reduce tariffs on US exports, the US will impose a reciprocal tariff of 18% on a variety of goods originating from India. These include textiles, apparel, leather products, plastics and certain machinery. However, Greer noted that if the interim agreement is successfully concluded, the US is open to removing these reciprocal tariffs on specific products, such as generic pharmaceuticals, diamonds, and aircraft parts.

Furthermore, India is expected to make significant purchases of US products over the next five years, including energy resources, aircraft, technology products, and precious metals, totalling an estimated USD 500 billion. This shift could further deepen economic ties and create new opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries.

Conclusion: A New Chapter in US-India Trade Relations

With both nations committed to expanding trade, the relationship between the US and India is poised for significant growth. India’s potential as a key player in US supply chains, combined with growing cooperation in trade and manufacturing, marks a new chapter in global trade dynamics, positioning India as a critical partner in the years ahead.