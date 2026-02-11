FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US Trade Chief Greer backs New Delhi as key player in Post-China supply chains, says 'US firms already moving to India’

Northern India to see temperature drop as western disturbance brings cold winds, check state-wise weather here

Canada shooting: Seven killed after shooter opened fire at high school in British Columbia province, suspect dead

Epstein Files: How was US Secretary of Commerce linked to sex trafficker?

US used Pakistan ‘worse than toilet paper’: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admits of getting used and throw; watch

Another shocker from Delhi: 32-year-old labourer from Bihar dies after falling into open sewer in Rohini days after similar Janakpuri incident

Valentine’s Week: Happy Promise Day 2026: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your romantic partner

Gold, silver prices today, February 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Epstein Files: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Jeffrey's close connection? Know all about his disturbing exchanges with sex offender

Airplane carrying 55 passengers, crew crash soon after takeoff in Somalia, know what happened, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Northern India to see temperature drop as western disturbance brings cold winds, check state-wise weather here

Northern India to see temperature drop as western disturbance brings cold winds

Another shocker from Delhi: 32-year-old labourer from Bihar dies after falling into open sewer in Rohini days after similar Janakpuri incident

32-year-old labourer from Bihar dies after falling into open sewer in Delhi

Epstein Files: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Jeffrey's close connection? Know all about his disturbing exchanges with sex offender

Epstein Files: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Jeffrey's close connection? Know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones

Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: First Pics out, Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law blessed by PM Modi, President Murmu, HM Shah, Rahul Gandhi

Arjun -Saaniya Wedding: Sachin invites PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah

From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo

From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris

HomeWorld

WORLD

US Trade Chief Greer backs New Delhi as key player in Post-China supply chains, says 'US firms already moving to India’

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted India as a key alternative for US supply chains, emphasising its manufacturing capacity and workforce strength.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 08:32 AM IST

US Trade Chief Greer backs New Delhi as key player in Post-China supply chains, says 'US firms already moving to India’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer, in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, outlined a growing opportunity for India to serve as a “way station” for U.S. supply chains, especially as companies look to reduce their dependence on China. With shifting global trade dynamics, India is increasingly seen as a viable alternative for American firms looking to diversify their manufacturing sources.

Ambassador Greer emphasised India’s substantial manufacturing capacity and a large, skilled workforce as key factors that make it an attractive destination for U.S. companies. While he acknowledged that the ultimate goal is to keep supply chains as close to home as possible, Greer pointed out that moving away from a globalised supply model to one that is more resilient and secure requires a gradual reallocation of supply chains. India, according to Greer, could play a crucial role in this transformation.

Progress in US-India Trade Relations

The dialogue between the US and India has gained momentum, with both nations working toward more balanced and fair trade relations. Ambassador Greer praised India for its commitments under the recently concluded framework for an interim trade agreement between the two countries. India has already made significant strides by rolling back its digital services tax, which had impacted US firms, and has begun to reduce tariffs on several American goods.

The agreement, which builds on the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by Presidents Donald Trump and Narendra Modi in 2025, is expected to have lasting impacts on the trade relationship between the two nations. As part of the framework, India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on a wide range of US industrial and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), soybeans, wine and tree nuts, among others.

Reciprocal Tariffs and Future Prospects

While India is taking steps to reduce tariffs on US exports, the US will impose a reciprocal tariff of 18% on a variety of goods originating from India. These include textiles, apparel, leather products, plastics and certain machinery. However, Greer noted that if the interim agreement is successfully concluded, the US is open to removing these reciprocal tariffs on specific products, such as generic pharmaceuticals, diamonds, and aircraft parts.

Furthermore, India is expected to make significant purchases of US products over the next five years, including energy resources, aircraft, technology products, and precious metals, totalling an estimated USD 500 billion. This shift could further deepen economic ties and create new opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries.

Conclusion: A New Chapter in US-India Trade Relations

With both nations committed to expanding trade, the relationship between the US and India is poised for significant growth. India’s potential as a key player in US supply chains, combined with growing cooperation in trade and manufacturing, marks a new chapter in global trade dynamics, positioning India as a critical partner in the years ahead.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Trade Chief Greer backs New Delhi as key player in Post-China supply chains, says 'US firms already moving to India’
US Trade Chief Greer backs New Delhi as key player in Post-China supply chains
Northern India to see temperature drop as western disturbance brings cold winds, check state-wise weather here
Northern India to see temperature drop as western disturbance brings cold winds
Canada shooting: Seven killed after shooter opened fire at high school in British Columbia province, suspect dead
Canada shooting: Seven killed after shooter opened fire at high school
Epstein Files: How was US Secretary of Commerce linked to sex trafficker?
Epstein Files: How was US Secretary of Commerce linked to sex trafficker?
US used Pakistan ‘worse than toilet paper’: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admits of getting used and throw; watch
US used Pakistan ‘worse than toilet paper’: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admits
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: First Pics out, Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law blessed by PM Modi, President Murmu, HM Shah, Rahul Gandhi
Arjun -Saaniya Wedding: Sachin invites PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah
From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo
From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris
Who is Haider Ali? Pakistani origin who once sold fruits, is now UAE’s leading bowler
Who is Haider Ali? Pakistani origin who once sold fruits, is now UAE’s bowler
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement