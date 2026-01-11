US to target Iran’s military sites? Donald Trump’s BIG warning, ‘ready to…’

US President Donald Trump voiced strong support for Iranian protesters as nationwide demonstrations spread to over 100 cities. Warning Tehran against violence, Trump said the US is closely monitoring events, while exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi called for strikes and mass resistance.

As protests continue to intensify across Iran, US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed support for demonstrators, saying the country appears to be closer to “freedom” than at any point in recent history. Posting on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday, Trump stated that the United States was prepared to assist the Iranian people as unrest spreads nationwide.

'Iran is looking at freedom like never before,' Trump wrote, adding that Washington stands ready to help.

Republican Leaders Back Iranian Protesters

Trump also reshared comments from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who echoed strong support for protesters while praising Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s stance backing the Iranian people. Graham contrasted the current administration’s posture with previous US policies, asserting that the government would not remain silent in the face of repression by Iran’s leadership.

Graham warned Iranian authorities that continued violence against civilians would have consequences and declared that efforts to suppress public dissent would not go unanswered.

Trump Issues Warning to Tehran

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said his administration was closely monitoring developments in Iran, describing the unfolding situation as 'remarkable.' He suggested that protesters were gaining ground in cities once thought firmly under government control.

Trump warned that if Iranian security forces resorted to lethal force, the United States would respond decisively. While he ruled out deploying troops, he emphasised that Washington could strike Iran in other significant ways.

'I hope the protesters remain safe,' Trump said, cautioning Iran’s leadership against using violence. “If they start shooting, we’ll respond.”

Protests Spread Nationwide

What began as demonstrations over economic hardship has evolved into a broader movement demanding the dismantling of Iran’s Islamic Republic, which has governed the country since the 1979 revolution. According to CNN, protests have now reached more than 100 cities, marking one of the most widespread waves of unrest in years.

Iranian Authorities Issue Harsh Threats

Iran’s Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad has taken a hardline stance, warning that anyone involved in the protests or supporting demonstrators would be treated as an “enemy of God,” a charge punishable by death under Iranian law, according to i24 News.

Exiled Crown Prince Calls for Strikes

Adding momentum to the movement, Iran’s former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who has lived in exile since 1979, urged citizens to escalate civil resistance. He called on workers in key industries, including oil, gas, transportation and energy, to launch nationwide strikes and encouraged protesters to reclaim major public spaces in Tehran.

As tensions rise, Iran faces mounting internal pressure alongside growing international scrutiny, leaving the country at a critical crossroads.