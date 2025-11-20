FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia with fewer advanced features

F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia will be less advanced than those operated by Israel.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 08:37 PM IST

US to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia with fewer advanced features
US President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia have finalised a series of landmark agreements that deepen the US-Saudi strategic partnership, expand opportunities for high-paying American jobs, strengthen critical supply chains, and reinforce regional stability. President Trump also approved a major defence sale package, "including future F-35 deliveries, which strengthens the US defence industrial base and ensures Saudi Arabia continues to buy American. 

However, F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia will be less advanced than those operated by Israel, in line with a US law that guarantees Israel’s military edge in the region, US officials and defence experts said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

How F-35 jets for Israel are different

Officials said the Saudi aircraft will lack the superior features of Israel’s fleet that include advanced weapons systems and electronic warfare equipment. Israel enjoys unique permissions to modify its F-35s, including the ability to integrate its own weapons systems and add radar-jamming capabilities and other upgrades that do not require US approval.

The President secured an agreement for Saudi Arabia to purchase nearly 300 American tanks, enabling Saudi Arabia to build up its own defence capabilities and safeguarding hundreds of American jobs," the White House said in a statement

Saudi Arabia's USD 1 trillion investment in the US 

Crown Prince Salman's announcement of USD 1 trillion in the US marks a sharp rise from the USD 600 billion pledge made during Trump's visit to Riyadh earlier this year, as per the White House. A key outcome of the meetings was the Joint Declaration on Civil Nuclear Energy Cooperation, which lays the foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar nuclear energy partnership with the Saudi Kingdom. The agreement confirms that US companies will be Saudi Arabia's preferred partners for nuclear energy projects, while ensuring all cooperation follows strict non-proliferation standards.

READ | What's happening in Nepal, why Gen-Z protests are erupting again?

The White House described the deal as a major step in securing America's leadership in global energy technology. Washington and Riyadh also signed a Critical Minerals Framework to diversify and secure mineral supply chains. This agreement builds on similar deals President Trump secured with other trading partners to safeguard America's supply chain resilience for essential minerals, as per White House.

Another significant agreement was a landmark AI Memorandum of Understanding, which grants Saudi Arabia access to top-tier American artificial intelligence systems while placing safeguards to prevent foreign misuse of US technology.

