US to review Taliban deal, Afghanistan asks Pak to 'compel' Taliban to reduce violence

The US will assess whether the Taliban was living up to its commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups and to reduce violence in Afghanistan.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jan 25, 2021, 04:09 PM IST

Even as the violence level remains high in Afghanistan, the new Biden administration has made it clear that they plan to review the US-Taliban agreement of last year. The agreement key to US presence in Afghanistan was followed by the start of the Afghan government-Taliban talks in September.

Last week saw talks between new US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib with the White House readout saying, "Mr Sullivan also made clear the United States' intention to review the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement".

The read out pointed out the US will assess, "whether the Taliban was living up to its commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders".

The situation in the country remains precarious with no headway made on the talks between government and the Taliban and the latter increasing attacks in the country. In a bid to pave way for a "comprehensive political agreement", the Afghan government also released 6000 Taliban prisoners but it has not got any reciprocal strong response from the group. Over the weekend, the Afghan government asked Pakistan to "compel" the Taliban to reduce violence.

The Afghan foreign ministry in a statement said, "We expect the Government of Pakistan and all our international partners to compel the Taliban to fulfill their commitments to reduce violence" and "to secure a nationwide ceasefire and to sever ties with terrorist groups so that the way for meaningful peace talks and political agreement is paved."

Pakistan has been a major influencer on the Taliban with its security establishment hand in gloves with the group. In fact, while many countries are engaged in talks with the group which has been sanctioned by United Nations but Pakistan is the only one publicly releasing pictures of Taliban leadership meeting its PM, Foreign minister.

During the last visit of Taliban leadership to Pakistan, the group members had met its cadres in Karachi drawing a sharp reaction from Kabul.

