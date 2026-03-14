US to profit from rising oil prices amid Iran war? Donald Trump makes big claims, Tehran responds

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran proposed a plan during Oman-mediated talks to guarantee it would not build nuclear weapons, but the US rejected it due to technical misunderstandings.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has claimed that Tehran proposed a plan during negotiations with the United States to guarantee that it would not develop nuclear weapons. According to him, the proposal was dismissed by Washington because US negotiators failed to fully understand its technical aspects.

The remarks come as tensions between the two countries continue to rise, with the conflict also triggering sharp increases in global oil prices and disrupting energy shipments through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Claim on Nuclear Negotiations

Araghchi referred to the third round of talks between Iran and the United States, which took place in Geneva on February 26 with mediation by Oman. He said Iran had put forward a proposal designed to assure the international community that its nuclear programme would not be used to produce weapons.

In a post on X, Araghchi argued that the plan aimed at guaranteeing “no nuclear weapons” from Iran, but the American delegation rejected it because they did not fully grasp the technical details behind the proposal.

He also criticised US economic policies, saying rising oil prices and tariffs would not benefit ordinary Americans but would instead enrich corporations while putting pressure on households.

Reports following the negotiations suggested the United States demanded that Iran dismantle three major nuclear facilities and transfer its stockpile of enriched uranium. Tehran reportedly refused these demands, particularly the requirement to completely halt uranium enrichment. Iranian officials have consistently maintained that their nuclear activities are intended solely for energy generation and not for weapons development.

Trump Shifts Focus to Security Concerns

US President Donald Trump has defended his administration’s stance by stating that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains his primary objective, even if it leads to higher oil prices.

In a social media post, Trump said the United States, currently the world’s largest oil producer, could financially benefit from higher crude prices. However, he stressed that the bigger priority for his administration was dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme and preventing what he described as a major threat to global stability.

His comments mark a shift from earlier messaging that highlighted low fuel prices. During his recent State of the Union address, Trump pointed to gasoline prices of about USD 2.30 per gallon as an economic achievement. Those prices have since surged to roughly USD 3.60 per gallon nationwide, according to data from AAA.

Oil Markets and Political Pressure

The escalating tensions have also disrupted global energy flows. Around 20 million barrels of oil typically move through the Strait of Hormuz each day, but many tankers are now avoiding the route due to security concerns.

The uncertainty has caused oil prices to fluctuate sharply, with global benchmark crude reaching around $100 per barrel. Analysts at Goldman Sachs warn that prolonged high energy prices could increase inflation, slow economic growth and push unemployment higher in the coming months.

With US midterm elections approaching, the rising cost of fuel and the ongoing geopolitical tensions could add further pressure on the administration’s domestic and foreign policy strategy.