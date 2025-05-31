The US secures funds from other nations by issuing Treasury Bonds, Bills, and Securities. These financial instruments function as loan agreements, committing to repay the borrowed amount with interest over time. Many countries, including India, purchase these bonds as a secure method to invest their

India has made a substantial investment of nearly Rs 20 lakh crore (USD 216 billion) in US Treasury Bonds. This strategic decision plays an important role not only in supporting the American economy but also in strengthening India's own financial stability. This investment might seem counterintuitive considering the United States' national debt, which exceeds USD 34 trillion. However, the US remains the world's most powerful economy, largely due to global trust in the U.S. dollar and the American government's capacity to meet its financial obligations.

The US secures funds from other nations by issuing Treasury Bonds, Bills, and Securities. These financial instruments function as loan agreements, committing to repay the borrowed amount with interest over time. Many countries, including India, purchase these bonds as a secure method to invest their foreign currency reserves.

In 2020, the US national debt was USD 23.4 trillion, that was USD 72,309 in debt per person.

"We are going to grow our debt to USD 29 trillion. That is even more debt owed per citizen. There is a lot of misinformation about where the debt is going. The top two countries we owe the debt to are China and Japan, not actually our friends," Congressman Alex Mooney said.

The U.S. continues to maintain its borrowing power due to the strength of the dollar in the global economy, despite paying millions in interest daily. Countries across the world continues to view U.S. bonds as a secure investment.

India benefits from these investments through a fixed income, which is low-risk and supports long-term economic stability. This strategy quietly strengthens India’s position in the global economy.

India’s investment in U.S. Treasury Bonds, though not widely publicized, is a consistent factor in shaping the nation’s economic future.