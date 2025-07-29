US to introduce new visa rules, makes strict norms for..., applicable from...,what Indians should know?

The new rules introduced by the US Department of State for non-immigrant visa applications will be applicable from September 2, 2025. Under the new rules, the visa applicants, will have to give interviews in-person. US has made interview rules stricter and has removed few exemptions given before.

US visa interview waiver rules: If anyone is planning a trip to US in the latter part of the year, then they need to note the new US visa interview waiver rules introduced by the US Department of State for non-immigrant visa applications. The rules will be applicable from September 2, 2025. Under the new rules, the visa applicants, specifically the first timers and those renewing visas, will have to give interviews in-person. The new rules have also reduced the eligibility for waivers. The move is a reevaluation of the more flexible policy changes brought earlier in the year on February 18, 2025.

These rules are more significant for a student who wants to apply to US colleges, a professional with an H-1B, or anyone planning a holiday.

US visa applications: What all have changed for non-immigrants?

-Majority of the non-immigrant visa applicants will be required to appear for an in-person interview.

- The wait time for renewing B-1/B-2 (business/tourist) visa will be reduced from 48 months to 12 months.

-Applicants, children under the age of 14 and adults over 79 will not be exempted mostly.

Who will need to go for in-person interview?

Those applying for a student (F, M), work (H), or exchange program (J) visa, will likely need to appear for an interview. Categories who will be required for the in-person interview from September 2 are:

-B-1/B-2 applicants (tourist/business), including both new applicants and most people renewing

-Student applicants for F and M visa

- Work-related visa holders- H-1B

- Visa applicants for academic exchange programs-J visa

-Children under 14 and seniors over 79

-Those whose visas have been refused in the past, but not in case of repealing of this refusal.

Those who have qualified before for a drop-box renewal or were exempted from the interview due to age, they will have to give an in-person interview, and these exemptions will be removed. Applicants are advised to check their status before finalising a trip.