Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Aamir Khan reveals why he decided not to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT: 'I never liked that model, I believe...'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain will recognize state of Palestine before UN unless..., discusses issue with Donald Trump

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 premiere episode review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's show wallops nostalgia, Ekta Kapoor might bring back glory to TV

DNA TV Show: Putin’s security guards spotted with high-tech anti-drone weapon amid rising drone threats

Amitabh Bachchan learns how to use Instagram at 82, see viral video

Who was Meghnad Desai? Eminent Indian-origin economist dies at 85, played key role in...

US to introduce new visa rules, makes strict norms for..., applicable from...,what Indians should know?

New Income Tax Bill 2025 to change tax rates on LTCG? I-T dept said this

PM Modi makes BIG statement during speech in Parliament, says, 'No world leader...'

BCCI approves India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025? Here's the truth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aamir Khan reveals why he decided not to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT: 'I never liked that model, I believe...'

Aamir Khan reveals why he decided not to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain will recognize state of Palestine before UN unless..., discusses issue with Donald Trump

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain will recognize state of Palestine be

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 premiere episode review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's show wallops nostalgia, Ekta Kapoor might bring back glory to TV

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2: Smriti, Amar's show wallops nostalgia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen

HomeWorld

WORLD

US to introduce new visa rules, makes strict norms for..., applicable from...,what Indians should know?

The new rules introduced by the US Department of State for non-immigrant visa applications will be applicable from September 2, 2025. Under the new rules, the visa applicants, will have to give interviews in-person. US has made interview rules stricter and has removed few exemptions given before.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 10:54 PM IST

US to introduce new visa rules, makes strict norms for..., applicable from...,what Indians should know?
The US Department of State has introduced new visa interview waiver rules for non-immigrant visa applications

TRENDING NOW

US visa interview waiver rules: If anyone is planning a trip to US in the latter part of the year, then they need to note the new US visa interview waiver rules introduced by the US Department of State for non-immigrant visa applications. The rules will be applicable from September 2, 2025. Under the new rules, the visa applicants, specifically the first timers and those renewing visas, will have to give interviews in-person. The new rules have also reduced the eligibility for waivers. The move is a reevaluation of the more flexible policy changes brought earlier in the year on February 18, 2025.

These rules are more significant for a student who wants to apply to US colleges, a professional with an H-1B, or anyone planning a holiday.

US visa applications: What all have changed for non-immigrants?

-Majority of the non-immigrant visa applicants will be required to appear for an in-person interview.

- The wait time for renewing B-1/B-2 (business/tourist) visa will be reduced from 48 months to 12 months.

-Applicants, children under the age of 14 and adults over 79 will not be exempted mostly.

Who will need to go for in-person interview?

Those applying for a student (F, M), work (H), or exchange program (J) visa, will likely need to appear for an interview. Categories who will be required for the in-person interview from September 2 are:

-B-1/B-2 applicants (tourist/business), including both new applicants and most people renewing

-Student applicants for F and M visa

- Work-related visa holders- H-1B

- Visa applicants for academic exchange programs-J visa

-Children under 14 and seniors over 79

-Those whose visas have been refused in the past, but not in case of repealing of this refusal.

Those who have qualified before for a drop-box renewal or were exempted from the interview due to age, they will have to give an in-person interview, and these exemptions will be removed. Applicants are advised to check their status before finalising a trip.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shocking! UP woman pregnant in liver, not uterus, doctor says, ‘this might be India’s first...’
Shocking! UP woman pregnant in liver, not uterus, doctor says, ‘this might be In
Stampede in Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, killing 6, was caused due to THIS reason, initial report says rumour of...
Stampede in Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, killing 6, was caused due to...
Sitaare Zameen Par to not release on any OTT platform, Aamir Khan film to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...
Meet woman, who studied for over 12 hours a day, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., her name is...
Meet woman, who studied for over 12 hours a day, cracked UPSC exam in first...
Siddharth Anand calls Saiyaara Mohit Suri's 'best film'; praises Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda: 'Who said love stories are...'
Siddharth Anand calls Saiyaara Mohit Suri's 'best film'; praises Ahaan, Aneet
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, trophy room, private temple, and luxury garage
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, t
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE