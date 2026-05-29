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US to impose new sanctions on Iran oil trade? Donald Trump administration issues warning amid ceasefire talks

The US has warned of sanctions against entities involved in Iran’s oil and petrochemical trade amid ongoing ceasefire talks between Washington and Tehran.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 29, 2026, 09:25 AM IST

US to impose new sanctions on Iran oil trade? Donald Trump administration issues warning amid ceasefire talks
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The United States has warned that any company or individual involved in trading Iranian oil or petrochemical products could face sanctions, as tensions with Tehran continue despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations. The warning comes while Washington and Iran remain engaged in discussions aimed at extending the current truce and reopening diplomatic talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

In a strongly worded statement, the Donald Trump administration said it would take action against entities helping Iran generate revenue through its energy exports. According to US officials, such funds are allegedly used to support Iran’s military operations and regional activities.

Fresh sanctions on oil and petrochemical operations

The US State Department announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting Iran-linked oil transportation and petrochemical businesses. Authorities said several companies, vessels and individuals were blacklisted for allegedly helping move Iranian-origin oil products across international markets.

Washington stated that eight entities and eight ships connected to Iran’s oil transportation network had been sanctioned. In addition, three firms and one individual accused of involvement in petrochemical trading were also added to the sanctions list.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department imposed penalties on what it described as a large oil sales network operating through Hong Kong-based companies. American officials claimed the network handled millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil worth billions of dollars, with profits allegedly benefiting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other military-linked organisations.

Ceasefire negotiations continue

Despite the sanctions, diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran remains underway. Reports suggest both sides are discussing a possible 60-day extension of the existing ceasefire through a memorandum of understanding. The agreement is said to include provisions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and continuing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear activities.

However, Iranian officials have maintained that the final text of the proposal has not yet been approved. Tehran indicated that details would be made public only after the agreement is formally completed.

Regional tensions remain high

The latest sanctions were announced shortly after US military strikes reportedly targeted Iranian missile positions and naval assets near Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran condemned the attacks as a violation of the ceasefire arrangement and warned that it reserved the right to respond to any future aggression.

Although the ceasefire has largely held in recent weeks, tensions across the Gulf region remain elevated, with the nuclear dispute continuing to be a major obstacle in US-Iran relations.

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