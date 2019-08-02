US to impose additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods: President Donald Trump

Trump noted that the new tariffs would be in addition to the 25% tariff that has already been imposed by the US on USD 250 billion of imports.

The United States will impose an additional 10% tariff on the remaining USD 300 billion worth of Chinese goods, effective from September 1, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

"Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the US will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%," he added.

Despite the move to impose additional tariffs, Trump deemed the recent round of trade talks between Washington and Beijing as "constructive" and said that he looked forward to more "positive dialogues" between the two countries.

The US President noted that China failed to keep its promise to buy more American agricultural products and did not fulfil its commitment to stop the sale of fentanyl to the US.

"More recently, China agreed to buy agricultural product from the US in large quantities, but did not do so. Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States - this never happened, and many Americans continue to die!" Trump went on to write.

Chief trade negotiators of the US and China met for the 12th round of the high-level economic and trade consultations in Shanghai this week.

The talks were aimed at implementing the consensus reached by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka last month.