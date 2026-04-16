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US to end Russian oil waiver: How will it impact India? Here’s what US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said

The US has ended temporary waivers allowing limited purchases of Russian and Iranian oil, impacting countries like India.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 07:40 AM IST

US to end Russian oil waiver: How will it impact India? Here’s what US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said
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The United States has decided not to extend temporary sanctions waivers that had allowed limited purchases of Russian and Iranian oil. These short-term measures were initially introduced to prevent disruptions in global energy supply and to contain rising crude prices during a period of geopolitical tension. The waivers applied specifically to oil cargoes that had already been loaded and were in transit, ensuring that existing shipments could reach buyers without violating sanctions.

“We will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil and we will not be renewing the general license on Iranian oil. That was oil that was on the water prior to March 11. So all that has been used,” said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at a press conference.

What the 30-Day Relief Allowed

In March, US authorities issued a 30-day exemption permitting Indian refiners to buy Russian oil that had already been dispatched before a specified cutoff date. The intention was to avoid sudden supply shocks in the global market rather than to provide long-term economic relief to sanctioned countries. A similar temporary license was later granted for Iranian oil imports. These measures were framed as narrowly targeted and time-bound, designed to stabilise markets rather than ease financial pressure on Moscow or Tehran.

India’s Role and Market Response

India emerged as one of the main beneficiaries of these waivers. Reports indicated that Indian refiners secured substantial volumes of Russian crude during the exemption period, taking advantage of both availability and pricing. Prior to this, several Indian companies had scaled back purchases from Russian suppliers due to tightening sanctions. The temporary relief allowed them to briefly resume imports, contributing to steady supply flows into the domestic market.

Decision Against Extension

Despite lobbying efforts from several Asian countries, including India, the US Treasury has chosen not to renew these waivers. The exemption for Russian oil has already expired, while the one for Iranian oil is set to end shortly. This decision signals a return to stricter enforcement of sanctions, potentially limiting access to discounted crude for countries that had relied on these temporary allowances.

Political Criticism in the US

The waivers also faced strong opposition within the United States. Critics argued that even limited exemptions could indirectly support sanctioned governments by allowing continued revenue streams. Lawmakers expressed concern that such policies might weaken broader sanctions efforts and undermine strategic objectives.

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