FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu congratulate Men In Blue

US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu? Donald Trump says, ' I'll make a decision...'

Pakistan cricketers reacts to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand: Shoaib Akhtar says, 'ameer bache', Mohammad Amir credits NZ bowling; WATCH

Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma kisses him as all-rounder calls her 'lucky charm' after India's T20 World Cup win

Raha and 'papa' Ranbir Kapoor surprise 'mama' Alia Bhatt with special hand‑made card on Women's Day, see viral photo

Who was Mojtaba Khamenei's wife Zahra Haddad Adel? Know how she was killed

No Indians killed in Al Kharj missile attack: Embassy in Riyadh issues first statement

MS Dhoni returns to Instagram after 19 months to congratulate Team India after historic T20 World Cup win, gives special advice to Gautam Gambhir: 'Coach sahab...'

US President Donald Trump says 'short-term' oil price spike worth the cost to eliminate Iran nuclear threat, 'only fools...'

Uttar Pradesh: Land acquisition for Ganga-Jewar link expressway gains momentum, 39 villages to get benefit, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu congratulate Men In Blue

India wins T20 World Cup 2026: SRK, Anushka congratulate Men In Blue

US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu? Donald Trump says, ' I'll make a decision...'

US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu?

Pakistan cricketers reacts to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand: Shoaib Akhtar says, 'ameer bache', Mohammad Amir credits NZ bowling; WATCH

Pakistan cricketers reacts to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Orry in viral selfie, couple's unseen dance at grand wedding wins hearts

In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Orry in viral selfie

Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan celebrates 'historic' win in T20 WC Ind vs NZ finals, alongside his girlfriend; How did they met?

T20 WC Ind vs NZ: Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan's girlfriend

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs

HomeWorld

WORLD

US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu? Donald Trump says, ' I'll make a decision...'

US President Donald Trump has stated that the determination regarding the conclusion of the ongoing conflict with Iran will be a "mutual" decision made in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 09, 2026, 12:00 PM IST

US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu? Donald Trump says, ' I'll make a decision...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has stated that ending the ongoing conflict with Iran will be a "mutual" decision made in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He claimed that the he will take a final decision at the right time, as Times of Israel reported.

When Trump was asked, who holds the authority to halt the conflict with Israel, he suggested a collaborative approach. "I think it's mutual, a little bit. We've been talking. I'll make a decision at the right time, but everything's going to be taken into account."

Donald Trump also claimed that Iran wanted to destroy Israel, "Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it. We've worked together. We've destroyed a country that wanted to destroy Israel." Trump's remarks come at a time when the White House has suggested the conflict may last between four to six weeks. US and Israel launched a joint military operation on Iran on February 28, which resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei. 

Mojtaba Khamenei is Iran's new supreme leader 

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts, Iranian state media reported. This comes days after his father was killed in US-Israel strikes. Mojtaba will now have ultimate power and authority in all matters of state in the Islamic republic of Iran. "By a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts, appointed Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Assembly said in a statement.This comes when both Israel and US has issued an ultimatum to kill anyone, who will be appointed as the new Supreme Leader of Iran

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu congratulate Men In Blue
India wins T20 World Cup 2026: SRK, Anushka congratulate Men In Blue
US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu? Donald Trump says, ' I'll make a decision...'
US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu?
Pakistan cricketers reacts to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand: Shoaib Akhtar says, 'ameer bache', Mohammad Amir credits NZ bowling; WATCH
Pakistan cricketers reacts to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand
Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma kisses him as all-rounder calls her 'lucky charm' after India's T20 World Cup win
Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma kisses him as all-rounder calls her '
Raha and 'papa' Ranbir Kapoor surprise 'mama' Alia Bhatt with special hand‑made card on Women's Day, see viral photo
Raha and 'papa' Ranbir Kapoor surprise 'mama' Alia Bhatt with special hand‑made
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Orry in viral selfie, couple's unseen dance at grand wedding wins hearts
In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Orry in viral selfie
Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan celebrates 'historic' win in T20 WC Ind vs NZ finals, alongside his girlfriend; How did they met?
T20 WC Ind vs NZ: Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan's girlfriend
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement