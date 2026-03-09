US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu? Donald Trump says, ' I'll make a decision...'

US President Donald Trump has stated that the determination regarding the conclusion of the ongoing conflict with Iran will be a "mutual" decision made in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

US President Donald Trump has stated that ending the ongoing conflict with Iran will be a "mutual" decision made in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He claimed that the he will take a final decision at the right time, as Times of Israel reported.

When Trump was asked, who holds the authority to halt the conflict with Israel, he suggested a collaborative approach. "I think it's mutual, a little bit. We've been talking. I'll make a decision at the right time, but everything's going to be taken into account."

Donald Trump also claimed that Iran wanted to destroy Israel, "Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it. We've worked together. We've destroyed a country that wanted to destroy Israel." Trump's remarks come at a time when the White House has suggested the conflict may last between four to six weeks. US and Israel launched a joint military operation on Iran on February 28, which resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Mojtaba Khamenei is Iran's new supreme leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts, Iranian state media reported. This comes days after his father was killed in US-Israel strikes. Mojtaba will now have ultimate power and authority in all matters of state in the Islamic republic of Iran. "By a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts, appointed Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Assembly said in a statement.This comes when both Israel and US has issued an ultimatum to kill anyone, who will be appointed as the new Supreme Leader of Iran