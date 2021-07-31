US to conduct rare second round of lottery to decide on H-1B visas

The United States will conduct a rare second lottery for the H-1B visa, the USCIS announced, to decide on the successful candidates. This step will give another chance to hundreds of Indian IT professionals, who were not selected in the first round of the lottery.

The decision was taken by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), who determined that the computerised draw of lots for H-1B visas that happened earlier this year did not give them enough H-1B visas, which is mandated by the US Congress.

"We recently determined that we needed to select additional registrations to reach the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 numerical allocations. On July 28, we selected previously submitted electronic registrations using a random selection process," the USCIS said in a statement, PTI reported.

The H-1B visa is most sought-after among Indian IT professionals. The non-immigrant visa allows US companies to recruit foreign workers in specialty occupations, which require theoretical or technical expertise.

US tech companies hire tens of thousands of employees each year from nations like India and China through H-1B visas.

The USCIS, in the statement, said, "The petition filing period based on registrations selected on July 28 will begin on August 2 and close on November 3. Individuals with selected registrations will have their myUSCIS accounts updated to include a selection notice, which includes details of when and where to file."

The petitioners with selected registrations for the Financial year 2022 are only eligible to file H01B cap-subject petitions, the US federal agency said. The initial filing period was from April 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021, PTI reported.