US to attack Iran's Kharg Island again? Donald Trump warns of more strikes, says 'Just for fun'

US President Trump warned of potential further strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, sparing oil infrastructure for now.

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning that the United States may carry out additional attacks on Iran’s key oil export hub, Kharg Island. Speaking to NBC News and referenced by The Times of Israel, Trump claimed that recent airstrikes had 'totally demolished' much of the island’s military infrastructure but suggested further strikes could occur 'just for fun.'

The remarks come as the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran enters its third week, raising concerns over broader regional escalation and potential disruptions to global oil markets.

Kharg Island: Strategic Oil Hub

Kharg Island, situated roughly 30 kilometres off Iran’s southern coast, handles around 90% of the country’s crude oil exports. Its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz—a vital maritime chokepoint through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil passes- makes the facility a critical target in any conflict.

While Trump emphasised that US forces had struck military targets, he insisted that the island’s oil infrastructure had been spared. Posting on Truth Social, he said, 'For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the oil infrastructure on the Island,' but warned that this stance could change if Iran interferes with maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

Rising Tensions Across the Region

The conflict has already spilled beyond Iran. On Saturday, a missile struck a helipad inside the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, while debris from an intercepted Iranian drone landed at an oil facility in Fujairah. These incidents have heightened worries about the safety of critical energy infrastructure and shipping lanes throughout the Gulf.

Trump also claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been largely neutralised. He added that countries affected by Iran’s threats to close the Strait of Hormuz would cooperate with the US by sending warships to keep the waterway open and secure.

Iran’s Threats and Regional Risk

Iran has repeatedly warned that it could block the Strait of Hormuz and target countries hosting US forces. Tehran’s joint military command accused the US of using ports in the United Arab Emirates, including Jebel Ali in Dubai, Khalifa port in Abu Dhabi, and Fujairah, to launch attacks, and threatened retaliation if these facilities were involved in further operations.

The ongoing crisis underscores the vulnerability of the Gulf’s energy infrastructure and shipping routes. Any sustained disruption could drive global oil prices higher and strain international supply chains, intensifying an already volatile geopolitical environment.