US to allow fully vaccinated foreign travellers to enter country from November 8

Headlines

Did Sara Ali Khan take a sly dig at Janhvi Kapoor by asking people to read more books on Auschwitz? Reddit thinks so

MS Dhoni singing Salaam-E-Ishq with friends in old viral video takes internet by storm; fans call him ‘Arijit Singh’

Apple iPhone 14 Pro cheaper than Apple iPhone 13 in Flipkart sale, gets Rs 53000 off ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Court directs makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer not to show killer wearing RCB jersey in film following IPL team's lawsuit

Tripta Tyagi case: Boy who got slapped by classmates going through acute mental turmoil; teacher claims innocence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Did Sara Ali Khan take a sly dig at Janhvi Kapoor by asking people to read more books on Auschwitz? Reddit thinks so

MS Dhoni singing Salaam-E-Ishq with friends in old viral video takes internet by storm; fans call him ‘Arijit Singh’

Apple iPhone 14 Pro cheaper than Apple iPhone 13 in Flipkart sale, gets Rs 53000 off ahead of iPhone 15 launch

5 new products launched by Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani

7 must-watch Bollywood films on National Sports Day 2023

7 worst Bollywood remakes ever made

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Beyond Chandrayaan-3: A look at ISRO's upcoming grand space missions to Sun, Mars and beyond

G20 Summit: Schools, Malls, Banks Closed; Know Restrictions From Sep 8-10 In Delhi

Big Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan finally announces the release date of Jawan trailer, know here

Did Sara Ali Khan take a sly dig at Janhvi Kapoor by asking people to read more books on Auschwitz? Reddit thinks so

Court directs makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer not to show killer wearing RCB jersey in film following IPL team's lawsuit

Oscar-winner lyricist Chandrabose is surprised with 'only a handful of people' congratulating him for National Award win

HomeWorld

World

US to allow fully vaccinated foreign travellers to enter country from November 8

The step is expected to relax several bans that began to create problems for international travelers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2021, 09:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The White House, on Friday, said that foreign travelers, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, will be able to enter the US from November 8.

Kevin Munoz, White House Press Secretary, said that this announcement applies to both international air travel and land travel.

"This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," he further wrote in a tweet. According to CNN, the step is expected to relax several bans that began to create problems for international travelers.

A White House official told CNN that further guidance on "very limited exceptions" to the requirements, along with what COVID-19 vaccines will be accepted and other operational details in advance of the November 8 date."

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has already informed airlines that all FDA-approved and authorized vaccines, as well as all vaccines that have an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the WHO will be accepted for air travel. We anticipate the same will be true at the land border," the official said.

The same rules will also apply to non-essential travel at the American land borders and to visitors who arrive in the US by passenger ferry, reported CNN.

"These travelers are required to be prepared to attest to vaccination status and to present proof of vaccination to a CBP officer upon request," the official said, adding, "By January, foreign nationals traveling across the land border for both essential and non-essential reasons will be required to be fully vaccinated."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Arleen Sorkin, voice of Harley Quinn, passes away at 67

Vegetable price hike explained: How climate change, global warming is fueling food inflation in India?

G20 Summit in Delhi: Retailers' body asks AAP govt to reconsider total shutdown from September 8-10

Meet first female superstar of India, quit Bollywood at the peak of her career due to her daughter because...

Apple iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest-ever’ price on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 15 launch, over Rs 64000 off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE