US to accept travellers inoculated with mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses

Nearly 4 million Canadians, equivalent to 10% of their fully vaccinated population, have received mixed doses of the available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

In a new development, the United States has declared that it will accept those international travellers too who have been inoculated with mixed-dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made this announcement late on Friday.

This announcement comes as a big relief to travellers from Canada and other places. Nearly four million Canadians, equivalent to 10% of their fully vaccinated population, have received mixed doses of the available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines including the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"While CDC has not recommended mixing types of the vaccine in a primary series, we recognise that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records," a CDC spokeswoman said.

Only last week the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that it would accept any person inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the World Health Organisation.

The CDC said the vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use, as well as those authorised by the WHO, will be accepted for entry into the United States, including the AstraZeneca vaccine. The White House said Friday the new vaccine requirements for foreign nationals travelling to the United States will begin November 8 for visitors crossing at land borders as well as international air travellers.

"Individuals who have any combination of two doses of an FDA approved/authorised or WHO emergency use listed COVID-19 two-dose series are considered fully vaccinated," the CDC said.

(With Reuters Input)