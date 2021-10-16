US to accept travellers inoculated with mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses

Headlines

MS Dhoni singing Salaam-E-Ishq with friends in old viral video takes internet by storm; fans call him ‘Arijit Singh’

Apple iPhone 14 Pro cheaper than Apple iPhone 13 in Flipkart sale, gets Rs 53000 off ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Court directs makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer not to show killer wearing RCB jersey in film following IPL team's lawsuit

Tripta Tyagi case: Boy who got slapped by classmates going through acute mental turmoil; teacher claims innocence

After Chandrayaan-3 success, ISRO aims for ‘turning point’ in study of Sun

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni singing Salaam-E-Ishq with friends in old viral video takes internet by storm; fans call him ‘Arijit Singh’

Apple iPhone 14 Pro cheaper than Apple iPhone 13 in Flipkart sale, gets Rs 53000 off ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Court directs makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer not to show killer wearing RCB jersey in film following IPL team's lawsuit

5 new products launched by Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani

7 must-watch Bollywood films on National Sports Day 2023

7 worst Bollywood remakes ever made

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Beyond Chandrayaan-3: A look at ISRO's upcoming grand space missions to Sun, Mars and beyond

G20 Summit: Schools, Malls, Banks Closed; Know Restrictions From Sep 8-10 In Delhi

Big Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan finally announces the release date of Jawan trailer, know here

Court directs makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer not to show killer wearing RCB jersey in film following IPL team's lawsuit

Oscar-winner lyricist Chandrabose is surprised with 'only a handful of people' congratulating him for National Award win

Vivek Agnihotri says he 'resigned mentally from Bollywood' due to 'dumb' stars: 'I am far more intelligent than them'

HomeWorld

World

US to accept travellers inoculated with mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses

Nearly 4 million Canadians, equivalent to 10% of their fully vaccinated population, have received mixed doses of the available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2021, 11:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a new development, the United States has declared that it will accept those international travellers too who have been inoculated with mixed-dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made this announcement late on Friday.

This announcement comes as a big relief to travellers from Canada and other places. Nearly four million Canadians, equivalent to 10% of their fully vaccinated population, have received mixed doses of the available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines including the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"While CDC has not recommended mixing types of the vaccine in a primary series, we recognise that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records," a CDC spokeswoman said.

Only last week the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that it would accept any person inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the World Health Organisation.

The CDC said the vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use, as well as those authorised by the WHO, will be accepted for entry into the United States, including the AstraZeneca vaccine. The White House said Friday the new vaccine requirements for foreign nationals travelling to the United States will begin November 8 for visitors crossing at land borders as well as international air travellers.

"Individuals who have any combination of two doses of an FDA approved/authorised or WHO emergency use listed COVID-19 two-dose series are considered fully vaccinated," the CDC said.

(With Reuters Input)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who runs Rs 7,604 crore company, part of Rs 33,040 crore turnover business

ISRO's sun mission explained: After Chandrayaan-3, know all about the Aditya-L1 satellite launch

G20 Summit in Delhi: BJP, AAP spar over funding for capital's makeover

Rakshabandhan 2023: Rakhi on August 30 and 31? Shubh muhurat, puja timing, significance, more

Zika Virus, Dengue, Chikungunya: What is the difference between symptoms

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE