US to accept international visitors vaccinated with WHO-approved COVID vaccines

The US will accept the international visitors who have taken COVID-19 vaccines authorised by US regulators or the World Health Organization

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2021, 10:59 AM IST

The US will accept the international visitors who have taken COVID-19 vaccines authorised by US regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.

This comes after the White House in September announced that the US would lift travel restrictions on fully vaccinated air travellers from 33 nations, including China, India, Brazil, and most countries of Europe in Europe. However, the US did not specify at that time which vaccines would be accepted in the nation.

"Six vaccines that are FDA authorized/approved or listed for emergency use by WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the U.S.," a CDC spokesperson told Reuters. 

The CDC said, "earlier this week, to help them prepare their systems we informed airlines" of the vaccines that would be accepted and added, "CDC will release additional guidance and information as the travel requirements are finalized."

After CDC's announcement, Airlines for America said that it was  "pleased by the CDC's decision to approve a list of authorized vaccinations for travelers entering the U.S. We look forward to working with the administration to implement this new global vaccine and testing framework by early November 2021."

Airlines for America is a trade group that represents American Airlines Co, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others.

