The magnifying conflict between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump

Amid the rising number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the United States, the conflict between the White House administration and the country's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, seems to have reached its pinnacle as well.

Several reports have by this point claimed that the US government has a major distrust for Fauci, who has on numerous occasions openly disagreed with President Donald Trump on matters of handling the pandemic outbreak.

This conflict seems to have exacerbated by several degrees as the White House took out a statement this weekend, meticulously pointing out the number of times Fauci has been "wrong on things." From citing the latter's comments early on during the pandemic to linking past interviews, the bulleted list resembles the one which a politician prepares before taking down their opponent in fierce debate.

The statement makes sure to highlight Dr. Fauci's remarks early on during the pandemic that may seem problematic now, in view of the latest information available to us regarding the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. As an example, the infectious disease expert had said in March, "People should not be walking around with masks". The White House officials highlighted this quote and used it as an argument to prove Fauci downplaying the potential risk that the coronavirus poses.

Both Fauci and Trump have by now openly said that they disagreed with each other when it came to opinions regarding the country's handling of the pandemic outbreak.

"As a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don't think you can say we're doing great. I mean, we're just not," CNN quoted Fauci as saying in one interview. In another, Fauci responded to the President's claim that "99%" of coronavirus cases in the United States were "totally harmless," saying he didn't know where the President got the number and suggesting Trump's interpretation was "obviously not the case."

Earlier this month, he had also said that the country could record 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day if people fail to follow safety procedures.

"We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around and so I am very concerned," CNN quoted Fauci as saying.

Fauci further said that he is not satisfied with the "curves of the new cases", and added that something needs to be done, otherwise, "It's going to be very disturbing".

On the other hand, Trump had also criticised Fauci publicly by saying that the latter has made "a lot of mistakes".

"Dr. Fauci is a nice man, but he's made a lot of mistakes," Trump said last week.