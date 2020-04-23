US temporarily freezes immigration for 60 days in wake of coronavirus pandemic

In a setback to those seeking entry into the US for employment purposed, American President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order suspending immigration for 60 days to protect the jobs of Americans laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary freezing of immigration will affect people who are legally seeking entry into the country for employment purposes but not the ones who are already living in the country, the order said.

During his daily news briefing at the White House on Wednesday, Trump called the order 'very powerful', adding that he signed it before coming for the press briefing.

“By pausing immigration, we’ll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens. It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labour flown in from abroad,” he said.

According to the order, a copy of which was released by the White House, the new provisions apply to foreign nationals who are outside as of April 23 midnight, do not have an immigrant visa that is valid on the effective date of proclamation, and do not have an official travel document other than a visa.

It further said that the suspension does not apply to those foreign nationals already inside the country on a green card. It provides exemptions to healthcare workers or seeking to enter the US as a legal permanent resident under-investment category.

Spouses of a US citizen, 21 years and younger kids of American nationals, or those who are under the process of being adopted are also exempted from this temporary suspension of immigration.

Trump said that without this measure, the US faces a potentially protracted economic recovery with persistently high unemployment if labour supply outpaces labour demand.

“Excess labour supply affects all workers and potential workers, but it is particularly harmful to workers at the margin between employment and unemployment, who are typically ‘last in’ during an economic expansion and ‘first out’ during an economic contraction,” he said in his executive order.

“In recent years, these workers have been disproportionately represented by historically disadvantaged groups, including African Americans and other minorities, those without a college degree, and the disabled. These are the workers who, at the margin between employment and unemployment, are likely to bear the burden of excess labour supply disproportionately,” he added.

The White House in a statement said that this is a temporary pause demanded by the crisis being faced as a nation. “The pause will be in effect for 60 days, and the administration will continue to monitor the labour market to amend or extend the proclamation if needed,” it said. “There will be exemptions for medical and other essential workers to combat the outbreak, spouses and minor children of American citizens, and certain other aliens,” it said.

US is the worst affected country by the coronavirus. According to data from John Hopkins University, the country on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before. The new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US to 46,583 since the outbreak began there, by far the highest figures recorded by any country caught in the global pandemic.