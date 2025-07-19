US Tech company Astronomer takes BIG step, launches probe into CEO Andy Byron, HR chief Kristin Cabot's viral Coldplay kiss cam video

Astronomer, the US Tech company whose CEO Andy Byron got involved in a recent big controversy, has sent him on leave and appointed co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy has as interim. It said that it is investigating the alleged affair of the CEO and Head HR Kristin Cabot.

Company confirms interim CEO

“Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days,” Astronomer said in a post on X. In another post the AI company which is based out of New York said that it is “committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

The company said that Byron has not yet made any public statements. “...reports saying otherwise are all incorrect,” it said. The company further clarified that Alyssa Stoddard, one of its employees, was mistakenly identified as the “super embarrassed” girl at the event. “Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video.”

A viral video from Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston have shocked the internet. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and company's HR Head Kristin Cabot were caught in a cozy moment on the 'Kiss cam'. Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, event commented live on stage on this 'couple', 'Oh look at these two,' not knowing the context. As the pair looked shocked and tried to hide their faces, Martin added, 'Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.' This alleged 'extra-marital affair' has now became the hottest topic on the internet and has led to a massive controversy. An apology letter in this regard has been circulating but is not yet verified.