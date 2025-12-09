US Tariff Threats: Trump targets Indian rice, Canadian fertiliser; warns 5% tariff increase on Mexico due to...

Trump made the comments during a meeting at the White House where he unveiled USD 12 billion in fresh support for American farmers. He said imports were challenging domestic producers and reiterated his intent to address the issue.

US President Donald Trump on Monday indicated stern actions aimed at supporting American farmers while addressing trade imbalances. Trump has signalled further trade tensions with Canada, India, and Mexico as he unveiled USD 12 billion in fresh support for American farmers.

Trump on Monday indicated that he may introduce new tariffs on agricultural imports, particularly Indian rice and fertiliser from Canada, as trade discussions with both countries continue without major progress. He also warned an impose of imposing an additional 5 per cent tariff on Mexico if it does not release water owed to the United States under a long-standing treaty, saying the dispute is harming Texas agriculture.

Trump eyes tariff on Indian rice, Canadian fertiliser

Trump said imports were challenging domestic producers and reiterated his intent to address the issue.The president said he would "take care" of alleged dumping of Indian rice into the US. Farmers have pointed to falling rice prices, claiming imports from countries like India, Vietnam and Thailand are undercutting their crops. "They shouldn't be dumping," Trump said. "I mean, I heard that, I heard that from others. You can't do that."He also suggested possible tariff measures on fertiliser coming from Canada to encourage local production. "A lot of it does come in from Canada, and so we'll end up putting very severe tariffs on that, if we have to, because that's the way you want to bolster here," he said, adding, "And we can do it here. We can all do that here."The remarks come amid ongoing economic pressures, including concerns about inflation and consumer prices. Farmers, a key support base for Trump, have faced rising costs and market challenges linked to tariff policies.Negotiations with both Canada and India aimed at stabilising trade ties have encountered difficulties.

Earlier this year, Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, citing trade barriers and energy purchases. A US delegation is expected to visit India this week for further talks, although no major breakthrough is anticipated.Trump has also previously raised tariff concerns with Canada, including threats to increase duties on products not covered by the North American trade deal. Recent statements have suggested the possibility of revisiting the agreement itself.

Trump warns 5 per cent additional tariff on Mexico

.In a post on Truth Social on Monday (local time), Trump accused Mexico of failing to meet its treaty commitments for five years, saying the deficit has now surpassed "800,000 acre-feet of water", which he called a major setback for "our beautiful Texas crops and livestock".Trump said the US expects Mexico to deliver 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31, with additional supplies to follow. He argued that recent requests from Washington have gone unanswered. "It is very unfair to our US Farmers who deserve this much-needed water," he said.The President added that he has approved the required paperwork to move ahead with tariffs if the matter is not resolved."That is why I have authorized documentation to impose a 5% Tariff on Mexico if this water isn't released, IMMEDIATELY," he said, warning that delays continue to hurt agricultural producers."The longer Mexico takes to release the water, the more our Farmers are hurt. Mexico has an obligation to FIX THIS NOW," he said.



(With inputs from ANI)