US targets Vladimir Putin's rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva in latest sanctions

In its latest sanctions targeting Russian elites over the war on Ukraine, the United States named Vladimir Putin's rumoured longtime romantic partner Alina Kabaeva.

Kabaeva, who is a former Olympic gymnast and also a former member of the state Duma, was targeted with sanctions including a visa freeze, the US Treasury Department said Tuesday.

Other property restrictions were imposed on Kabaeva, who also heads a Russian national media company which promotes the invasion of Russia on Ukraine, it said.

Kabaeva was earlier sanctioned by the UK in May. Then in June, travel and asset restrictions were announced against her by the EU.

Apart from Kabaeva, the latest US sanctions also target Russian oligarch Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, owner of London’s second-largest estate after Buckingham Palace, a 25-bedroom mansion known as Witanhurst estate. He also holds a $120 million yacht called Alfa Nero.

Guryev’s son Andrey Andreevich Guryev and his investment firm Dzhi AI Invest OOO have also been targeted.

(With inputs from agencies)