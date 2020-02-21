US, Taliban to sign peace agreement on Feb 29 after 7-day 'reduction of violence period'

The United States and the Taliban will sign an agreement on February 29 after observing a weeklong reduction in violence in Afghanistan starting from Saturday midnight, both US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the militant groups confirmed on Friday.

The agreement will be signed in presence of International observers, a Taliban spokesman said in a statement. The deal will be signed in Doha, Qatar, on Feb 29.

The peace agreement is touted to be significant as it is likely to lead to a permanent cease-fire and withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan. It will also include intra-Afghan negotiations between the Taliban and an Afghan delegation that would include government officials.

Earlier, It is to be noted that the Taliban refused to engage with the Afghan government, which the militant group dubbed as a "US puppet".

“Intra-Afghan negotiations will start soon thereafter, and will build on this fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political road map for Afghanistan,” Pompeo said in a statement.

"Following lengthy negotiations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the United States of America, both parties agreed to sign the finalised accord in the presence of international observers," a statement released by Taliban spokesman stated.

"Based on the plan, the reduction in violence (RIV) will start between the Taliban and international and Afghan security forces for one week," Reuters quoted Javid Faisal, spokesperson for the Afghan National Security Advisor, as saying.

"We hope it is extended for a longer time and opens the way for a ceasefire and intra-Afghan talks," he added.

However, Faisal said that the Afghan forces will keep up normal military operations against other groups such as Islamic State during the reduction in violence period.

He further added that on violation of the agreement by the Taliban, Afghan forces will retaliate.

The move seems very significant considering it will initiate a peaceful solution to the neverending turmoil in Afghanisthan after decades of war between the US forces, the Afghan government, and the Taliban.

US troops have been stationed in Afghanistan since 2001.