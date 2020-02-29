US, Taliban sign peace deal to end over 18 years of war in Afghanistan

The United States of America and the Taliban on Saturday signed the Afghanisthan peace deal after witnessing a seven-day cooling-off period which passed off peacefully. The deal was signed in Doha, Qatar.

The deal was signed by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Under the terms of the agreement outlined in the deal, the militant group agreed to stop attacks, and prevent the al-Qaeda from operating in the areas under their control. In return, the US and its Nato allies have agreed to withdraw all of their troops from the country within 14 months if the militants uphold the deal. The United States will immediately begin to withdraw their troops reducing their presence in the country to 8,600 among other commitments in the deal.

US troops have been present in Afghanistan since September 2001 attacks by the Afghanistan-based al-Qaeda group.

Here are the key points with the crucial dates outlined in the deal:

1. 14 months: all foreign troops to leave Afghanistan.

2. 135 days since the signing of the deal: Reduce the number of forces by 8600

3. March 10: Intra Afghan talks/release of 5000 Taliban prisoners

4. May 29: Remove Taliban from UNSC sanctions list

"The United States reaffirms its commitments regarding support for the Afghan security forces and other government institutions, including through ongoing efforts to enhance the ability of Afghan security forces to deter and respond to internal and external threats, consistent with its commitments under existing security agreements between the two governments," the joint declaration read.

"We will closely watch the Taliban for their compliance with their commitments & calibrate the pace of our withdrawal with their actions. This is how we will ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a base for international terrorists," Pompeo said.

"Effort only became real when the Taliban showed interest in pursuing real peace & ending their relationship with Al-Qaeda & other foreign terrorist groups. The agreement that we will sign today is the true test of this effort," he added.

The talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban will follow after the signing of the deal. Intra-Afghan peace talks to start by March 10, AFP reported.

Envoys of more than 30 countries, including India, attended the event.

Ahead of the deal signing, India's Foreign Secretary Harsha Vardhan Shringla on Friday met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other leaders in Kabul to convey India's support for Afghans.

Shringla handed over a congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Afghan leader's victory in the presidential election. The President appreciated India's consistent support for democracy and constitutional order in Afghanistan.

Ahead of the signing, the Taliban had agreed to implement a "Reduction in violence" which began on February 22 as a Confidence Building Measure (CBM), something that assured the Americans that the Taliban are willing to sign the deal.

Trump had said he would put his name on the peace deal with the Taliban if a week went by without major violence in Afghanistan.

However, experts are not yet sure if the agreement will kickstart an era of peace in Afghanistan. America will make a big deal out of this agreement as it is election season in the United States, they added.

US President Donald Trump, who is fighting to be re-elected this year, will claim that he kept his promise of getting American troops out of Afghanistan.