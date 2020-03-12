US suspends all travel from Europe for 30 days in wake of coronavirus

As the number coronavirus cases in the United States continues to rise, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the country has suspended all travel from Europe for 30 days.

In this address to the nation, Trump, however, added that these 'strong but necessary' restrictions would not apply to the United Kingdom.

"Europe saw more cases because governments failed to stop travel from China, where the COVID-19 epidemic began," he said.

Trump also clarified that the suspension will not affect trade in any way as it only stops people, not goods. "Please remember, very important for all countries & businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe. The restriction stops people not goods," he said.

This came shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'.

Hours before the address to the nation, Trump had tweeted saying that "US is making a policy to prevent, detect, treat and create a vaccine against coronavirus to save lives in America and the world", adding that "We have the best scientists, doctors, nurses and health care professionals. They are amazing people who do phenomenal things every day."

Notably, several European nations have implemented tough measures to curb the outbreak. Italy has seen the second-highest number of confirmed cases after China. Till now, over 12,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

In related news, a state of emergency was declared in Washington after 10 positive cases of the infections were detected in the city. "Today, I want to announce that I am declaring both a state of emergency and a public health emergency in Washington DC," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas till April 15 barring few exceptions as fears grow over coronavirus outbreak. This comes into effect on March 13, Friday at 1200 GMT. The exceptions are provided for diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment & project visas.