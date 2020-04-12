US surpasses Italy to record highest number of coronavirus deaths

The United States on Saturday surpassed Italy in terms of the highest recorded deaths due to the novel coronavirus as the toll in America neared 20,000.

As of Saturday midnight, US death toll stands at 19,882 against Italy's record of COVID-19 deaths of 19,468, according to John Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

On Friday, US recorded over 2,000 deaths, the highest tally for any country so far. At least 2,056 people died of complications related to COVID-19 in the USA in Friday, reports said.

The global coronavirus deaths on Friday crossed one lakh mark. 107,520 deaths have been recorded with 1,754,457 cases of COVID-19 worldwide so far. Globally, 392,781 infected patients have recovered.

Of these, the US has recorded 514,415 cases of coronavirus infections. The US is followed by Spain (161,852), Italy (152,271), France (130,727), Germany (123,878) and China (83,014).

In terms of death, Italy (19,468), Spain (16,353), France (13,832) and the United Kingdom (9,875) have the highest death toll after the US.

In the US, New York state is world-affected with 7,000 deaths out of which over 6,300 have been recorded in New York City alone. Out of total COVID-19 cases in the US, 29,347 have recovered from the disease.

Here is the list of top 10 countries in terms of the number of cases:

US - 514,415

Spain - 161,852

Italy - 152,271

France - 130,727

Germany - 123,878

China - 83,014

United Kingdom - 79,865

Iran - 70,029

Turkey - 52,167

Belgium - 28,018

Here are 10 countries with the highest number of deaths:

US - 19,882

Italy - 19,468

Spain - 16,353

France - 13,832

United Kingdom - 9,875

Iran - 4,357

Belgium - 3,346

China - 3,343

Germany - 2,736

Netherlands - 2,643

The pandemic has created an unprecedented crisis for the modern world has forced nearly half the world population to live under strict lockdown including in India where 1.3 billion people are currently forced to stay at home as the government announced 21-day restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In India, the number of cases has risen to 7,703 with 242 deaths.