US Supreme Court decision eases deportation rules for Green Card holders; Know what it means for Indians

The US Supreme Court has ruled that immigration officials can deny re-entry to green card holders based on a 'reason to believe' they committed certain crimes, even without a conviction.

The US Supreme Court has ruled that immigration officials can deny re-entry to lawful permanent residents, commonly known as green card holders, based on a 'reason to believe' they committed certain crimes, even if they have not yet been convicted.

In a 6-3 decision delivered on Tuesday, the court held that federal immigration law does not require border officials to possess 'clear and convincing evidence' of a disqualifying crime before treating a returning green card holder as an applicant seeking admission to the United States.

The ruling is expected to have significant implications for permanent residents who travel abroad while facing pending criminal charges.

The case that led to the ruling

The case centred on Muk Choi Lau, a Chinese national and lawful permanent resident of the United States.

In 2012, Lau travelled to China while facing trademark counterfeiting charges in New Jersey. When he returned to the US through New York's JFK International Airport, Customs and Border Protection officers did not admit him as a returning resident. Instead, they paroled him into the country due to the pending criminal case.

The distinction proved important because parole status provides fewer legal protections than formal admission as a returning resident.

Lau later pleaded guilty to the charges and was subsequently placed in deportation proceedings. He argued that immigration authorities should have been required to show 'clear and convincing evidence' of a crime, such as a conviction or confession, before denying him returning resident status.

Supreme Court rejects Lau's argument

The Supreme Court disagreed with Lau's interpretation of the law. Writing for the majority, Justice Clarence Thomas stated that the government had ultimately met its burden by presenting Lau's guilty plea as clear and convincing evidence that he had committed the crime before attempting to re-enter the country.

The court further concluded that immigration law does not require border officials to establish such a high evidentiary standard at the point of entry.

What changes under the new interpretation?

Before this ruling, some lower courts had required immigration authorities to possess clear and convincing evidence that a green card holder committed a disqualifying offence before treating them as an applicant for admission.

The Supreme Court's decision removes that requirement. Now, immigration officers only need a 'reason to believe' that a permanent resident may have committed a crime involving 'moral turpitude', a legal term generally covering offences such as fraud, theft, or counterfeiting.

This means officials can:

Deny immediate re-entry as a returning resident Place the individual on parole Detain the person if necessary Begin deportation proceedings before a conviction is formally established

The government can then seek to prove the underlying criminal offence during later immigration hearings.

Why the ruling matters for Green Card holders

For most lawful permanent residents, short trips abroad do not affect their ability to re-enter the United States. However, the ruling gives border authorities greater discretion when dealing with individuals facing pending criminal allegations.

Once a green card holder is classified as an 'applicant for admission, ' the legal burden shifts significantly. Instead of the government proving why entry should be denied, the individual must demonstrate why they should be allowed to enter the country.

Immigration lawyers say permanent residents with ongoing criminal cases may need to carefully assess travel plans before leaving the United States.

Dissenting Justices Raise Concerns

The court's three liberal justices strongly disagreed with the majority's decision.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, warned that the ruling grants the government excessive authority to act on allegations rather than proven misconduct. In her dissent, Jackson argued that lawful permanent residents could lose important legal protections based solely on pending accusations.

She emphasised the principle that individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty and questioned whether Congress intended for permanent residents' rights to be reduced so easily. The dissent described the decision as giving the government a 'massive blank check' in immigration enforcement.

Potential impact on Indian-origin Green Card holders

The ruling could also affect Indian-origin permanent residents living in the United States. Individuals who hold green cards and have unresolved criminal cases may face increased scrutiny when returning from international travel.

Immigration officials now have broader authority to treat such travellers as applicants seeking admission, potentially exposing them to detention or deportation proceedings before a conviction is secured. Given the large Indian diaspora in the United States, immigration experts expect the decision to draw close attention from Indian-American communities and green card holders alike.