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US Student Visa Rule Change: F-1, J-1 Visa holders must return by this date; How it affects Indian students?

Changes have been introduced in the US immigration visa rules after which international students in the United States, including Indian students, who are currently not in the country for academic breaks, have been told to return.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 12:43 AM IST

US Student Visa Rule Change: F-1, J-1 Visa holders must return by this date; How it affects Indian students?
Changes have been introduced in the US immigration visa rules for F-1, J-1 holders
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Changes have been introduced in the US immigration visa rules after which international students in the United States, including Indian students, who are currently not in the country for academic breaks, have been told by their colleges to return before September 15 as only then they would be able to retain benefits under the existing immigration framework.  

The advice has been given to F and J visa holders ahead of the US Department of Homeland Security's 'Final Rule,' that will replace the existing and the long-standing 'Duration of Status' (D/S) system, soon. Under the new rule, international students could only enter the US for a specified admission period, not exceeding four years. 

"This final rule has a 60-day implementation period. We recommend that all students return to New York before the beginning of classes on September 8, 2026," wrote Columbia University in its notice.  

What is the new rule? 

The DHS has officially established a strict new immigration rule that states a maximum four-year limit on stays for F-1 student visa holders, J-1 exchange visitors, and I visa holders for foreign journalists, a move which will likely majorly impact hundreds of thousands of Indian nationals.  

The rule also reduces the grace period after completion of studies into half, that is, from 60 days to 30 days and requires students to obtain US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approval through Form I-539 for any extension. 

The new rule will come into effect on September 15. The current D/S system permits F-1 students to stay in the US for as long as they continue to maintain their academic status. 

These students to benefit under old system 

According to DHS, students who are already in the US under D/S on September 15 can continue to stay until the programme completion date mentioned on their Form I-20 or until the conclusion of approved optional practical training (OPT/STEM OPT). 

However, this protection will be based on an overall four-year limit from the effective date. Additionally, it cannot exceed beyond November 14, 2030, including the departure period.

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