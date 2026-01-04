US Strikes Venezuela: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US, says, 'Act of war, violation of...'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife an act of war and violation of international law, warning it could affect thousands of Venezuelans in NYC as the pair face US drug trafficking charges.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Saturday sharply criticised the United States’ capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, calling the operation an “act of war” and a serious breach of both federal and international law. His remarks came amid growing debate over the legality and consequences of the high-profile military action.

In a post on X, Mamdani said he had been briefed on the operation and the plan to hold Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in federal custody in New York.

“I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City. Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,” he wrote.

Impact on New Yorkers

The mayor warned that the operation could have direct consequences for New York City, which is home to a large Venezuelan population. He said the pursuit of regime change abroad often has ripple effects at home, particularly for immigrant communities.

“This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn't just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home,” Mamdani said. “My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance.”

Details of the Operation

According to US officials, Maduro and Flores were detained in Caracas during a joint mission involving intelligence agencies, the US military, and law enforcement, before being flown out of Venezuela. Former President Donald Trump publicly praised the operation, describing it as swift and decisive.

“No nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday or frankly, in just a short period of time,” Trump said. “All Venezuelan military capacities were rendered powerless as the men and women of our military, working with US law enforcement, successfully captured Maduro in the dead of night.”

“It was dark, and it was deadly, but he was captured along with his wife, Cilia Flores, both of whom now face American justice,” he added.

Charges and Legal Path Ahead

Trump said Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges related to alleged “drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies.”

“Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York,” he said, adding that they “will soon face the full might of American justice and stand trial on American soil.”

Authorities are expected to decide in the coming days whether the trial will ultimately be held in New York or Florida, as legal and diplomatic tensions surrounding the case continue to escalate.