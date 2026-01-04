FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US Strikes Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez takes charge as interim President after Nicolas Maduro's capture

US Strikes Venezuela: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US, says, 'Act of war, violation of...'

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR from IPL 2026, says, 'If you are...'

Russia's FIRST reaction to US striking Venezuela, asks Trump to...; says, 'We strongly urge to...'

US Strikes Venezuela: Donald Trump's BIG statement after capturing President Nicolas Maduro: 'We're going to...'

US Strikes Venezuela: Captured President Nicolas Maduro arrives in New York City, to be detained in Brooklyn’s federal jail

Uttar Pradesh govt extends winter break, schools up to class 8 to remain closed till THIS date, to reopen on...

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway work to be complete by THIS date as Chief Secretary SP Goyal sets deadline

Gold, silver prices today, January 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

India issues advisory for its citizens after US strike on Venezuela: 'Avoid all...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US Strikes Venezuela: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US, says, 'Act of war, violation of...'

NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR from IPL 2026, says, 'If you are...'

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway work to be complete by THIS date as Chief Secretary SP Goyal sets deadline

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway work to be complete by..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era

Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era

Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...

Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India

HomeWorld

WORLD

US Strikes Venezuela: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US, says, 'Act of war, violation of...'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife an act of war and violation of international law, warning it could affect thousands of Venezuelans in NYC as the pair face US drug trafficking charges.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 08:25 AM IST

US Strikes Venezuela: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US, says, 'Act of war, violation of...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Saturday sharply criticised the United States’ capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, calling the operation an “act of war” and a serious breach of both federal and international law. His remarks came amid growing debate over the legality and consequences of the high-profile military action.

In a post on X, Mamdani said he had been briefed on the operation and the plan to hold Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in federal custody in New York.

“I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City. Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,” he wrote.

Impact on New Yorkers

The mayor warned that the operation could have direct consequences for New York City, which is home to a large Venezuelan population. He said the pursuit of regime change abroad often has ripple effects at home, particularly for immigrant communities.

“This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn't just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home,” Mamdani said. “My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance.”

Details of the Operation

According to US officials, Maduro and Flores were detained in Caracas during a joint mission involving intelligence agencies, the US military, and law enforcement, before being flown out of Venezuela. Former President Donald Trump publicly praised the operation, describing it as swift and decisive.

“No nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday or frankly, in just a short period of time,” Trump said. “All Venezuelan military capacities were rendered powerless as the men and women of our military, working with US law enforcement, successfully captured Maduro in the dead of night.”

“It was dark, and it was deadly, but he was captured along with his wife, Cilia Flores, both of whom now face American justice,” he added.

Charges and Legal Path Ahead

Trump said Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges related to alleged “drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies.”

“Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York,” he said, adding that they “will soon face the full might of American justice and stand trial on American soil.”

Authorities are expected to decide in the coming days whether the trial will ultimately be held in New York or Florida, as legal and diplomatic tensions surrounding the case continue to escalate.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Strikes Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez takes charge as interim President after Nicolas Maduro's capture
US Strikes Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez takes charge as interim President
US Strikes Venezuela: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US, says, 'Act of war, violation of...'
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR from IPL 2026, says, 'If you are...'
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR
Russia's FIRST reaction to US striking Venezuela, asks Trump to...; says, 'We strongly urge to...'
Russia's FIRST reaction to US striking Venezuela, asks Trump to...; says...
US Strikes Venezuela: Donald Trump's BIG statement after capturing President Nicolas Maduro: 'We're going to...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement after capturing Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement