US strikes Venezuela: Kamla Harris BIG claim against Donald Trump over Maduro's capture, says, 'This is not about drugs or democracy, but...'

Kamala Harris criticised Donald Trump’s Venezuela operation, saying the capture of Nicolás Maduro was driven by oil interests, not security. She warned of regional instability as Trump announced US control of Venezuela’s oil and legal action against Maduro in New York.

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday sharply criticised President Donald Trump over the US military operation that led to the capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Harris argued that the intervention was motivated by economic interests rather than concerns about drugs or regional security.

In a post on X, Harris warned that the operation would not improve American safety and could destabilise Latin America.

'Donald Trump's actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable,' she wrote. 'That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise.'

That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise. We’ve seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 4, 2026

Warnings Over Regime Change

Harris cautioned that forced regime change has historically led to instability and long-term consequences for US families.

'We've seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price,' she said.

She also accused Trump of misleading the public about the reasons for the intervention.

'The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to. This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump's desire to play the regional strongman,' Harris wrote.

According to Harris, the operation lacked clear legal authority, a defined exit strategy, and tangible benefits for Americans at home.

Oil at the Centre of the Dispute

Trump addressed the nation hours after the strike from his Mar-a-Lago residence, announcing plans for the United States to take control of Venezuela’s vast oil resources. Venezuela holds an estimated 303 billion barrels of crude oil—nearly one-fifth of the world’s proven reserves, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Trump said American energy firms would be deployed to revive the sector.

'We're going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure,' he said.

Growing Domestic Criticism

Opposition to the operation also came from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who described the capture of Maduro and his wife as an “act of war” and a violation of international law. He warned the move could affect tens of thousands of Venezuelans living in New York.

'I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife,' Mamdani wrote, adding that unilateral action against a sovereign nation breaches legal norms.

Legal Case Against Maduro

US officials confirmed that Maduro and Flores were detained in Caracas and flown out during a joint mission involving intelligence agencies and law enforcement. Trump said both have been indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges related to alleged 'drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies.'

'They will soon face the full might of American justice and stand trial on American soil,' Trump said, noting that authorities will later decide whether proceedings take place in New York or Florida.