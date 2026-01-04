FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US Strikes Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez takes charge as interim President after Nicolas Maduro's capture

The court ruling ​said that ⁠Ms Rodríguez would assume "the office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of ‌Venezuela, in order to ‌guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive ‍defence of the Nation."

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 09:22 AM IST

US Strikes Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez takes charge as interim President after Nicolas Maduro's capture
After the US captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, the Supreme Court on Sunday appointed Vice President Delcy Rodrigues to take charge of the administration to ensure continuity and safeguard the nation's overall defence. The court ruling ​said that ⁠Ms Rodríguez would assume "the office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of ‌Venezuela, in order to ‌guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive ‍defence of the Nation."

The court stated that it would further consider how to establish a legal framework that ensures the continuity of the state, the functioning of the government, and the protection of sovereignty in light of the President of the Republic's "forced absence.

Delcy Rodriguez leads after Maduro's capture

Rodriguez, 56, is a key player within Venezuela's socialist framework. A loyal confidante of Maduro, she has occupied the roles of Vice President, Finance Minister, and Oil Minister, amassing significant economic influence as the nation faced US sanctions and soaring inflation. Maduro has previously referred to her as a 'tiger' for her vigorous defence of his regime. A native of Caracas, Rodriguez is the daughter of Jorge Antonio Rodriguez, a leftist guerrilla leader and the founder of the Liga Socialista party. She pursued a law degree at the Central University of Venezuela, according to CNN, and has ascended swiftly through the political ranks over the last ten years.

In June 2018, Maduro appointed Rodriguez as Vice President, making the announcement on X and highlighting her as "a young woman, brave, seasoned, daughter of a martyr, revolutionary, and proven in countless battles." In August 2024, Maduro expanded Rodriguez's responsibilities by adding the oil ministry, charging her with overseeing the growing US sanctions imposed on Venezuela's crucial industry. She has also taken on the role of the nation's chief economic authority. For now, US President Donald Trump said that he has left Maduro's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was sworn in as his successor, in place. "She's essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again", Trump said.

Rodriguez, however, in a fierce rebuttal, accused the US of aggression and said, "This regime change would also allow for the seizure of our energy, mineral, and natural resources" "There is only one president in this country, and his name is Nicolas Maduro", she declared. 

US captures Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro

The United States captured Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in the military operation, and they were flown out of the country.Trump, who addressed a press conference from Palm Beach, Florida, said the United States will run the country "until we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition".He said the US action was aimed at bringing "outlaw dictator Nicolas Maduro to justice"." Late last night and early today, at my direction, the United States Armed Forces conducted an extraordinary military operation in the capital of Venezuela. Overwhelming American military power, air, land, and sea, was used to launch a spectacular assault. It was an assault like people have not seen since World War II. It was a force against a heavily fortified military fortress in the heart of Caracas to bring outlaw dictator Nicolas Maduro to justice. This was one of the most stunning, effective, and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

