US Strikes Venezuela: Captured President Nicolas Maduro arrives in New York City, to be detained in Brooklyn’s federal jail

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who was seized by US Delta Force commandos, has arrived in New York to face trial in a federal court on narco-terrorism charges. After the plane landed on Saturday afternoon, FBI agents surrounded the aircraft and whisked the couple away. In Operation Absolute Resolve, Maduro was taken early Saturday morning from the Venezuelan military base, Fuerte Tiuna, where he was sheltering, to the Iwo Jima, one of the Navy ships in the armada surrounding Venezuela. They are to be detained in Brooklyn’s notorious federal jail, the Metropolitan Correctional Center, to await trial in a court. Maduro, who had a $50 million bounty for his capture, is expected to appear in court on Monday for an initial hearing.

Operation Absolute Resolve: How were Maduro and his wife captured?

Senior US military leaders laid out new details of the overnight operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, describing a meticulously planned, multi-domain mission that involved air, sea, cyber, and intelligence assets operating in tight coordination across the Western Hemisphere.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said the operation, known as Operation Absolute Resolve, was carried out “during the darkest hours of January 2nd” and followed months of preparation and rehearsal. “This was an audacious operation that only the United States military could do,” Caine said. According to Caine, the mission was conducted in support of the Department of Justice to apprehend “two indicted persons, Nicolas and Cecilia Maduro,” and involved cooperation among US intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and all branches of the armed forces. “Our interagency work began months ago,” Caine said, adding that the operation was built on decades of experience integrating “complex air, ground, space, and maritime operations.” More than 150 aircraft were involved, launching from 20 different land and sea bases across the Western Hemisphere. “Bombers, fighters, intelligence, reconnaissance, surveillance, rotary wing” aircraft were airborne, Caine said, along with remotely piloted drones providing additional coverage. As the extraction force moved toward Venezuela, helicopters flew at low altitude to avoid detection. “The helicopters took off with the extraction force and began their flight into Venezuela at 100 feet above the water,” Caine said. He said US forces layered capabilities from Space Command and Cyber Command to create a secure pathway into Caracas, while fighter aircraft from the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Air National Guard provided protection overhead. “As the force began to approach Caracas, the joint air component began dismantling and disabling the air defense systems in Venezuela,” Caine said, noting that the primary goal was to protect the helicopters and ground forces and ensure their safe return. The helicopters reached Maduro’s compound at 1:01 a.m. Eastern Time. Caine said the apprehension force moved “with speed, precision, and discipline” to isolate the area and secure the targets. The force came under fire during the operation, but responded in self-defense. “One of our aircraft was hit but remained flyable,” he said. Maduro and his wife were taken into custody without any US fatalities. “With no loss of US life,” Caine said, the force successfully exfiltrated and returned to sea, with both detainees transferred to the USS Iwo Jima.

Trump says the US will run Venezuela

Trump has framed the capture of Maduro as an anti-drug operation to create the impression of a commonplace law and order operation to skirt international law provisions against violating the sovereignty of nations. For now, he has left Maduro’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who was sworn in as his successor, in place. “She’s essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again”, Trump said. Rodriguez, however, in a fierce rebuttal, accused the US of aggression and said, “This regime change would also allow for the seizure of our energy, mineral, and natural resources”. “There is only one president in this country, and his name is Nicolás Maduro”, she declared. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said about Rodriguez and the interim administration, “We’re going to make decisions based on their actions and their deeds in the days and weeks to come”. But clouding the scenario, Trump has also said, "We are going to run the country right”, and that “It’s going to make a lot of money”. That was a likely reference to Venezuela’s oil riches.



