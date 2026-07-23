US strikes on Iran continue for 12th night as Tehran warns 'eye for an eye' energy retaliation

The US military launched its 12th straight night of strikes on Iran on Wednesday after a ceasefire collapsed. Trump warned Iran’s infrastructure would be hit for every attack on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States military launched its 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iran on Wednesday, deepening the conflict after the collapse of a ceasefire agreement and triggering fresh warnings from Tehran over possible attacks on regional energy and economic infrastructure.

The escalation has raised concerns over the security of two major global shipping routes, the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, with Iran and its allies threatening measures that could disrupt international oil supplies.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest strikes were carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump and were aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in regional waters.

“The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters,” CENTCOM said.

At 5:30 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets at the Commander in Chief's direction. The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters. July 22, 2026

Trump on Wednesday warned that the US would target Iranian infrastructure if Tehran attacked ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. He said Iran would face the destruction of a bridge or power plant for every strike against vessels in the strategic waterway.

Iran warns of retaliation on energy facilities

Iran’s military command responded by warning that any US attack on its infrastructure would lead to retaliation against regional oil, gas, electricity and economic facilities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on X: “Our defence doctrine is clear: eye for an eye. Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response.”

Iranian officials also warned that the country could prevent the export of oil from the region, escalating fears over a broader energy crisis.

Strait of Hormuz tensions impact global shipping

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil shipments, has become a major flashpoint. Iran’s near-total blockade of the waterway has already disrupted shipping activity and contributed to rising oil prices.

Brent crude futures briefly crossed $95 a barrel before settling above $94, as concerns over fuel supplies grew.

The US has warned that allowing Iran control over the strait could create a dangerous precedent for global trade and security.

Houthi threats raise new risks in Bab El-Mandeb

The conflict has expanded beyond the Gulf, with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group threatening Saudi oil shipments through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another key maritime route connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Five oil tankers changed course in the Red Sea to avoid the route following the Houthi threat. Saudi oil shipments have increasingly been diverted through alternative routes, increasing travel time and costs.

Officials have warned that any disruption in Bab el-Mandeb could further strain global shipping and widen the conflict.

Ceasefire collapse and rising casualties

The latest strikes follow the breakdown of a June ceasefire agreement. Since then, US attacks have expanded across parts of Iran, while Tehran has continued missile and drone operations against regional targets.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington remains open to diplomacy but warned: “If they're serious, we're serious. If they're not, then we will do what's necessary to protect our interests, and also the interests of our allies.”

The ongoing conflict has resulted in casualties on both sides. An Iranian Health Ministry official said 53 civilians had been killed and 592 wounded since late last month.

The US military reported 18 American service members killed and more than 450 troops injured in Iranian attacks on US positions across the region.

The US said its operations do not target civilians and are focused on degrading Iran’s military capabilities and protecting shipping routes.