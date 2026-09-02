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US Strikes Iran: CENTCOM targets IRGC sites; Tehran claims 50+ killed, wounded in wedding attack

The United States Central Command Forces said that it completed the wave of strikes against Iranian military targets, which included air defence sites, mine-laying capabilities, and communications sites, among others. However, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that the American strikes also targeted a wedding celebration in Sirik, which resulted in more than 50 people being injured or killed.

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Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 07:49 AM IST

US Strikes Iran: CENTCOM targets IRGC sites; Tehran claims 50+ killed, wounded in wedding attack
US Strikes Iran: CENTCOM targets IRGC sites; Tehran claims 50+ killed, wounded in wedding attack
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The United States Central Command Forces said that it completed the wave of strikes against Iranian military targets, which included air defence sites, mine-laying capabilities, and communications sites, among others. However, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that the American strikes also targeted a wedding celebration in Sirik, which resulted in more than 50 people being injured or killed.

Sharing the details in a post on X, CENTCOM said, "U.S. forces struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets including air defence sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites."It said that the strikes follow recent "attempted attacks" by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members.

The CENTCOM post further mentioned that more than 50,000 U.S. service members are currently operating across West Asia, and they "remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to continue executing operations directed by the Commander in Chief."It also shared a video clip which comprised of visuals of several sites struck by American forces.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baqaei said that the American strikes resulted in an attack on a residential home in Kuhestak, Sirik, where families were celebrating a wedding. More than 50 innocent men, women and children were killed or wounded, he said.

Baqaei said that Iran will respond to these "savage crimes" with firmness and added, "Those who remain silent today will not be immune to its consequences tomorrow. Turning a blind eye to injustice does not contain it; it only emboldens the perpetrators."

Iran's IRNA News Agency claimed that in response to the American strikes, the IRGC Aerospace Force executed a significant ballistic missile operation against the US Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, specifically targeting RQ-4 and MQ-9 UAV hangars. It further claimed that the strikes resulted in the elimination of several drones and the deaths of multiple pilots and flight crew members.IRNA further claimed that the Islamic Republic of Iran Army targeted radar installations and concentration points of American terrorist forces at the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain with heavy volleys of destructive drones.

The outlet mentioned that the Sheikh Isa Base in Bahrain serves as a key maintenance and repair centre for helicopters and drone components, as well as hosting reconnaissance aircraft.

Citing the IRGC, it claimed that ballistic missiles also hit Camp Titin- a US Marine base in Jordan which resulted in troop casualties. As the situation rapidly evolves in the West Asia region, Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued an alert of a potential threat and urged citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location, and follow news through official channels for the protection of public safety.

Meanwhile, Kuwait News Agency said that the country's air defences are responding to Iranian drone attacks. It also reported that Jordan's air defences intercepted 13 Iranian ballistic missiles.

The latest slew of developments comes as Iran had vowed of a decisive response shortly after US President Donald Trump had said that Washington launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz. They come after what Trump claimed was in retaliation for Iran attempting to add sea mines to the Strait.

Trump added that any retaliation by Iran against the "very justified attack" will see a stronger response by Washington--however, also hinting that a much bigger attack against Tehran still remains in store.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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