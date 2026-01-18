FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download pdf, merit list and others details

Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans

AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy: 'Never wished to cause pain, India is my home'

US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in Syria, linked to ISIS ambush that killed three Americans

Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram: 'He just didn't feel like singing that day'

Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei acknowledges ‘several thousand’ deaths in unrest, over 3,000 reported

Yuzvendra Chahal recreates viral meme 'Krrish Ka Sunega', warns bowlers ahead of IPL 2026, video goes viral

Massive fire breaks out in mall at Pakistan’s Karachi, three killed; video shows black thick plumes visible from miles away; WATCH

Attacks on Hindus unabated in Bangladesh, businessman beaten to death while defending employees

EU suspends trade deal with US amid Donald Trump's Greenland tariff threats, says, 'ratification will have to wait'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans

Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US

AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy: 'Never wished to cause pain, India is my home'

AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy

US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in Syria, linked to ISIS ambush that killed three Americans

US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeWorld

WORLD

US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in Syria, linked to ISIS ambush that killed three Americans

The United States military has carried out a third strike in Syria in response to a deadly ambush that killed three Americans last month, with US Central Command confirming the death of an Al-Qaeda-affiliated leader linked to the attack.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 11:30 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in Syria, linked to ISIS ambush that killed three Americans
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The United States military has carried out a third strike in Syria in response to a deadly ambush that killed three Americans last month, with US Central Command confirming the death of an Al-Qaeda-affiliated leader linked to the attack.

    US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strike was conducted in northwest Syria on January 16 and resulted in the death of Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, whom US officials described as a senior terrorist figure with direct ties to the ISIS gunman responsible for the December 13 ambush in Palmyra, Syria, that killed two US service members and an American civilian interpreter.

    "We will never forget, and never relent," Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said.

    "The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces," said Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command.

    "There is no safe place for those who conduct, plot, or inspire attacks on American citizens and our warfighters. We will find you." 

    According to CENTCOM, al-Jasim was an experienced terrorist leader who plotted attacks and was directly connected to the ISIS gunman who carried out the Palmyra ambush. US officials said the gunman killed two US service members and an American interpreter during the attack, which also injured other American and Syrian personnel.

    The strike marked the latest phase of a series of US military actions in Syria following the December attack. US officials said this was the third round of retaliatory strikes launched by American forces against terrorist targets in the country since the ambush.

    CENTCOM said the latest operation was part of a broader campaign launched after the December 13 attack, which it described as "large-scale strikes" aimed at degrading ISIS capabilities across Syria. The operation has been dubbed Hawkeye Strike.

    In a statement, CENTCOM said US and partner forces have struck more than 100 ISIS infrastructure and weapons site targets across Syria as part of the operation, using more than 200 precision munitions.

    The command said the strikes were intended to disrupt the group's ability to plan and carry out attacks against US forces and its allies.

    In addition to airstrikes, CENTCOM said US and partner forces have intensified ground operations over the past year. According to the command, more than 300 ISIS operatives have been captured across Syria, while over 20 militants have been killed during operations aimed at removing what it described as direct threats to US and regional security.

    US officials said the December ambush that triggered the current round of military action underscored the continued threat posed by ISIS cells operating in Syria, despite years of sustained pressure against the group.

    The US military maintains several hundred troops in Syria as part of ongoing efforts to counter ISIS and support local partner forces. American officials have repeatedly said that US personnel in the region remain vulnerable to attacks from ISIS operatives and affiliated extremist groups.

    The United States has carried out periodic airstrikes and special operations raids in Syria in recent years, targeting ISIS leaders and operatives it says pose an imminent threat to US forces, allies, or regional stability.

    (IANS Inputs)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download pdf, merit list and others details
    SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download
    Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans
    Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US
    AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy: 'Never wished to cause pain, India is my home'
    AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy
    US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in Syria, linked to ISIS ambush that killed three Americans
    US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim
    Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram: 'He just didn't feel like singing that day'
    Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
    Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
    Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
    Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
    BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
    BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
    From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
    From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
    Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
    Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement