US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should know? Check advisory

US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should know? Check advisory

Air India said that heavy snowfall is expected across New York, New Jersey and adjoining regions on February 22 and 23, which could significantly disrupt flight operations.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 02:27 PM IST

In view of a severe winter storm in the US, Air India on Sunday announced the cancellation of all its flights to and from New York and Newark scheduled for February 23. The storm is forecast to impact large parts of the US East Coast, hence the airline issued a travel advisory, notifying passengers of disruptions in flight operations.

Air India cancels New York, Newark flights

In the travel advisory, Air India said that heavy snowfall is expected across New York, New Jersey and adjoining regions on February 22 and 23, which could significantly disrupt flight operations.  "A severe winter storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey and adjoining areas on the US East Coast on 22 and 23 February, which is likely to have a significant impact on flight operations. In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 23 February," wrote the airline on X(formerly known as Twitter)

Passengers scheduled to travel on the affected routes have been advised to check flight status and contact Air India customer support for updated travel arrangements. "Our dedicated teams will be extending all assistance to you if you are booked to fly with us on this date. For more information related to this, please connect with our 24×7 Call Centre at  +91 1169329333, +91 1169329999. You are also requested to check our website http://airindia.com. Thank you for your patience and understanding," it added.

US Storm

The US East Coast is bracing for a powerful nor'easter, bringing heavy snow and potentially life-threatening conditions. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for New York and parts of at least six states, including Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington, D.C. The National Weather Service warns of up to 20 inches of snow in parts of the region, with blizzard conditions expected in areas around New York City. Governors in New Jersey and New York have declared states of emergency, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid travel. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill emphasised caution, saying, "I urge New Jerseyans to use caution, stay off the roads, and follow all safety protocols during the storm." New York Governor Kathy Hochul noted the forecast shifted dramatically, putting the state in the storm's crosshairs.

