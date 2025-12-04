FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG UPDATE! Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised to start from January 1, 2026; Check new schedule here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her mehendi, Raj Nidimoru turns photographer for to-be-wife in new VIRAL photos

Epstein Files Case Update: House Democrats release photos and videos from Jeffrey Epstein’s private island; Here's what we know so far

BIG jolt to bankrupt Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif to sell loss-making Pakistan International Airlines under IMF loan pressure

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Schools to remain closed in Chennai today due to cyclone impact; Check IMD weather update here

Putin's India Visit Begins Today: PM Modi to host dinner; defence, trade talks on agenda

'Putin wants to end war': Trump on US delegation meeting Russian President on Ukraine peace plan

Gold, silver prices today, December 4: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

US State Secretary Marco Rubio issues BIG statement on Radical Islam, calling it 'imminent threat', says, 'seeks to expand, control...'

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG warning to US, Europe: 'They would be net losers if...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG UPDATE! Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised to start from January 1, 2026; Check new schedule here

BIG UPDATE! Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her mehendi, Raj Nidimoru turns photographer for to-be-wife in new VIRAL photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her mehendi, Raj Nidimoru turns photographer

Epstein Files Case Update: House Democrats release photos and videos from Jeffrey Epstein’s private island; Here's what we know so far

Epstein Files Case Update: House Democrats release photos and videos

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See

HomeWorld

WORLD

US State Secretary Marco Rubio issues BIG statement on Radical Islam, calling it 'imminent threat', says, 'seeks to expand, control...'

US State Secretary Marco Rubio warned that radical Islam's desire to "control more territories and people" is an "imminent threat" to the world. In an interview, he stated that the US faces the most threat from radical Islamists, who he believed consider the country as "the chief source of evil..."

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 06:50 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

US State Secretary Marco Rubio issues BIG statement on Radical Islam, calling it 'imminent threat', says, 'seeks to expand, control...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US State Secretary Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) warned that radical Islam's desire to "control more territories and people" is an "imminent threat" to the world. He also said that the US will restrict visas for those who "direct, authorize, fund or support violence against Christians" in Nigeria and around the world.

In an interview with Fox News, Rubio stated that the US faces the most threat from radical Islamists, who he believed consider the country as "the chief source of evil on the planet."

"Radical Islam has shown that their desire is not simply to occupy one part of the world and be happy with their own little caliphate; they want to expand. It's revolutionary in its nature. It seeks to expand and control more territories and more people," Rubio said.

"That's a clear and imminent threat to the world and to the broader West, but especially the United States, which they identify as the chief source of evil on the planet," he added.
Rubio further said that Radical Islamists are "prepared to conduct acts of terrorism, assassination, murders" to gain their "domination of different cultures and societies."

"Radical Islam has designs, openly, on the West, on the United States, on Europe. We've seen that progress there as well. And they are prepared to conduct acts of terrorism - in the case of Iran, nation-state actions, assassinations, murders, you name it. Whatever it takes for them to gain their influence and ultimately their domination of different cultures and societies." Rubio said in Fox News Interview.

Additionally, Marco Rubio announced that the US will restrict visas of those "who knowingly direct, authorise, fund, support" or carry out atrocities and violence against Christians in Nigeria and around the world.
In a post on X, Rubio said, "The United States is taking decisive action in response to the atrocities and violence against Christians in Nigeria and around the world. The @StateDept will restrict U.S. visas for those who knowingly direct, authorize, fund, support, or carry out violations of religious freedom. This visa policy applies to Nigeria and other governments or individuals that persecute people for their religious beliefs."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could take military action against Nigeria, claiming the country's Christians are being deliberately targeted and killed. His remarks have drawn support from several voices in right-wing and evangelical Christian circles in the US.

In a social media post on Friday, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said he met Nigeria's National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and his team a day earlier. He said their talks focused on what he described as "the horrific violence against Christians in their country."

According to Reuters, Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, has been battling Islamist insurgent groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) for over 15 years. The insurgency, primarily concentrated in the country's northeast, has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG UPDATE! Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised to start from January 1, 2026; Check new schedule here
BIG UPDATE! Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her mehendi, Raj Nidimoru turns photographer for to-be-wife in new VIRAL photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her mehendi, Raj Nidimoru turns photographer
Epstein Files Case Update: House Democrats release photos and videos from Jeffrey Epstein’s private island; Here's what we know so far
Epstein Files Case Update: House Democrats release photos and videos
BIG jolt to bankrupt Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif to sell loss-making Pakistan International Airlines under IMF loan pressure
BIG jolt to bankrupt Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif to sell loss-making Pakistan In
Cyclone Ditwah Update: Schools to remain closed in Chennai today due to cyclone impact; Check IMD weather update here
Cyclone Ditwah Update: Schools to remain closed in Chennai today due to cyclone
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines
Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement