US starts building F-47 sixth-gen fighter jet, first flight planned for...

The US has started manufacturing its F-47 sixth-generation fighter jet, a senior US Air Force official announced on Monday, adding that the country plans for it to be flying in 2028. The announcement comes three weeks after China showcased its new fighter jets during its Victory Day military parade earlier this month.

Boeing had started production of the F-47, US Air Force Chief of Staff General David Allvin said during his keynote address at the 2025 Air, Space and Cyber Conference. "In the few short months since we made the announcement, they [Boeing] are already beginning to manufacture the first article. We’re ready to go fast. We have to go fast," Allvin said, according to US defence news outlet The War Zone.

What Donald Trump said

In March this year, US President Donald Trump announced that Boeing would make the jets to replace the F-22 fighters under the Air Force’s Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) programme. Trump had then disclosed that experimental “X-planes” had been tested secretly for five years, with the first reported flight in 2019.

Who will build F-27?

Boeing, the world’s largest aerospace company, has started building the first F-47 fighter jet. The F-47 program is part of the USAF's Next Generation Air Dominance initiative, which aims to replace the F-22 Raptor fleet.

F-47 6th Gen Fighter Jet

The US Air Force calls the F-47 the world’s first sixth-generation aircraft. Very little is publicly known about it. The F-47 will feature advanced stealth capabilities, powerful new engines, and next-generation weapons.

