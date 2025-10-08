Uttar Pradesh: Six injured after blast in parked scooters in Kanpur, forensics team at spot
What triggered Prithvi Shaw to grab Musheer Khan's collar in Maharashtra vs Mumbai match? Report makes shocking claim
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 7: Rishab Shetty film crosses lifetime earnings of part 1, earns Rs...
US spy jet RC-135U spotted near Russia amid rising World War 3 fear
'Cancer in the system': West Indies coach Darren Sammy drops bombshell ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan's 21-year-old Jhund co-star Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri murdered by friend after...
Tinder launches new safety feature to prevent fake profiles by...; know how it works
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu's response to Amit Shah as he switches to Zoho Mail: 'Dedicate this moment to...'
New Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express to be launched soon, service to begin by...; details inside
Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, becomes first Malayalam film to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide
WORLD
The RC-135U Combat Sent is specialised in intercepting and analysing enemy radar and communications systems.
A US Air Force RC-135U plane called the Combat Sent was recently spotted flying near Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave. The flight lasted for several hours after circling over the Baltic states and Kaliningrad, as per an ET report. The plane monitored Russian military activity and returned safely to an airbase in eastern England. The RC-135U Combat Sent is specialised in intercepting and analysing enemy radar and communications systems.
This comes amid increasing concerns over tensions between NATO and Russia, as analysts closely watch developments in the region. While these flights are routine, the proximity to Russian territory has raised questions among experts, who warned that these developments are fueling fears of a potential escalation toward World War 3.
Kaliningrad is a small but strategically important Russian territory between Poland and Lithuania. It hosts a number of military installations, including radar arrays and missile systems. While the flight did not enter Russian airspace, its proximity serves as a reminder of the delicate balance in military operations near contested borders. Both the US and NATO take care to avoid incidents that could escalate into conflict.
The RC-135U is equipped with advanced electronic intelligence systems that allow it to detect and analyse radar signals and military communications. Its main role is to detect and analyse foreign radar and communication systems. The aircraft is also part of a larger intelligence network, providing data to NATO allies and helping coordinate joint security measures.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has clearly indicated that the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv will inflict irreparable damage on relations between Moscow and Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. He added that Russia is closely monitoring the situation surrounding Tomahawk missiles, urging the United States to exercise restraint.