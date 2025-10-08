US spy jet RC-135U spotted near Russia amid rising World War 3 fear

The RC-135U Combat Sent is specialised in intercepting and analysing enemy radar and communications systems.

A US Air Force RC-135U plane called the Combat Sent was recently spotted flying near Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave. The flight lasted for several hours after circling over the Baltic states and Kaliningrad, as per an ET report. The plane monitored Russian military activity and returned safely to an airbase in eastern England. The RC-135U Combat Sent is specialised in intercepting and analysing enemy radar and communications systems.

This comes amid increasing concerns over tensions between NATO and Russia, as analysts closely watch developments in the region. While these flights are routine, the proximity to Russian territory has raised questions among experts, who warned that these developments are fueling fears of a potential escalation toward World War 3.

Where is Kaliningrad located?

Kaliningrad is a small but strategically important Russian territory between Poland and Lithuania. It hosts a number of military installations, including radar arrays and missile systems. While the flight did not enter Russian airspace, its proximity serves as a reminder of the delicate balance in military operations near contested borders. Both the US and NATO take care to avoid incidents that could escalate into conflict.

What is RC-135U?

The RC-135U is equipped with advanced electronic intelligence systems that allow it to detect and analyse radar signals and military communications. Its main role is to detect and analyse foreign radar and communication systems. The aircraft is also part of a larger intelligence network, providing data to NATO allies and helping coordinate joint security measures.

Moscow opposes Tomahawk missile supply to Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin has clearly indicated that the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv will inflict irreparable damage on relations between Moscow and Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. He added that Russia is closely monitoring the situation surrounding Tomahawk missiles, urging the United States to exercise restraint.