US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband undergoes surgery after deadly home invasion, joint probe underway

File Photo

The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy??"

The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation's already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections.

Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington at the time of the California attack, arrived in San Francisco late Friday and went straight to the hospital where her husband was being treated for injuries.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, the speaker's office said. His doctors expect a full recovery.

A joint investigation is underway to look into an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband during a home break-in.

In a statement on Friday night, the US Capitol Police said that they are assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Francisco Police with the joint investigation into the incident that took place earlier in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time," Hammill was quoted as saying in an official statement.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters that the motive for the attack is still being determined.