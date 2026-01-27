FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US-South Korea trade deal hits snag as Trump imposes 25% tariffs, Seoul seeks urgent talks

The decision comes as South Korea remains one of the United States' leading sources of imported goods, exporting USD 132 billion worth of products to the US in 2024, according to Commerce Department data.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 07:10 AM IST

US-South Korea trade deal hits snag as Trump imposes 25% tariffs, Seoul seeks urgent talks
US President Donald Trump has announced he's hiking tariffs on South Korean imports to 25%, claiming Seoul isn't holding up its end of a trade deal from last year. The tariffs will hit products such as automobiles, lumber, and pharmaceuticals and are a response to South Korea's slow approval of the deal, according to Trump.

Trump hikes South Korean tariffs

Announcing the move on Truth Social, Trump said, "Because the Korean Legislature hasn't enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative, I am hereby increasing South Korean TARIFFS on Autos, Lumber, Pharma, and all other Reciprocal TARIFFS, from 15% to 25%." It remains unclear whether the revised tariff rates have already come into force.

The decision comes as South Korea remains one of the United States' leading sources of imported goods, exporting USD 132 billion worth of products to the US in 2024, according to Commerce Department data. Major shipments include automobiles and auto parts, along with semiconductors and electronics, sectors that could now face higher prices due to the increased duties. The tariff hike marks a reversal from a trade agreement announced in July, when Trump said the US would apply a uniform 15 per cent tariff on goods imported from South Korea, a rate that was 10 percentage points below what he had earlier threatened.

As part of that agreement, Trump also said South Korea had agreed to "give to the United States 350 Billion Dollars for Investments owned and controlled by the United States, and selected by myself, as President."

What did South Korea say on the tariff hike?

South Korea's government says it wasn't officially notified about the tariff increase and is seeking urgent talks with Washington. The President's office said that it has received no official notification from Washington after Trump announced his tariff plan, and added that an interagency meeting will be held later in the day. Minister of trade, industry and resources Kim Jung-kwan, who is currently on an official visit to Canada, also plans to travel to the United States soon to discuss the issue with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnic

 

The news has sent shares of South Korean exporters tumbling, with Hyundai down about 2.5% and pharmaceutical and timber stocks also taking a hit

Trump's tariff warnings

Trump's latest move follows at least three earlier tariff warnings by his administration that were not implemented, including a proposed 10 per cent levy on Canada after Ontario's anti-tariff World Series advertisement, potential tariffs on European nations over Greenland, and a 100 per cent duty on Canada that was floated on Saturday. The escalation also comes amid legal scrutiny of Trump's trade powers. The US Supreme Court heard arguments in November in a challenge to tariffs imposed by Trump without congressional approval, with several justices questioning whether he had the authority to introduce such measures unilaterally. The court has not yet delivered a ruling in the matter.

(With inpus from ANI)

