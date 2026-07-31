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US slaps sanctions on Indian firms for helping Iran's IRGC, Mahan Air

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US slaps sanctions on Indian firms for helping Iran's IRGC, Mahan Air

The US has imposed sanctions on firms in India, China, Russia and Iran, alleging they supported Iran's Mahan Air and the IRGC.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 01:44 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

US slaps sanctions on Indian firms for helping Iran's IRGC, Mahan Air
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The United States has announced fresh sanctions against a network of companies and individuals in India, China, Russia and Iran for allegedly helping Iran's Mahan Air and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) evade US sanctions.

The action was taken by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). According to the US government, the sanctioned companies provided commercial, financial and logistics support that allowed Mahan Air to continue operating despite existing restrictions.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said those who support the IRGC or Mahan Air are helping a terrorist organisation. He added that the US will continue to identify such networks and block their access to the American financial system.

India-based company among those sanctioned

One of the firms named is Skiez Travels and Logistics Private Limited in India. US authorities alleged that the company served as Mahan Air's main commercial and customer support partner in the country.

The sanctions also cover Shanghai Wings International Logistics Co, Shanghai Elite International Travel Co, and managing director Tang Xin in China. According to the US, these entities helped transport electronics from China to Iran while supporting Mahan Air's operations.

Russia-based Air Cargo Pro Limited has also been sanctioned for allegedly providing freight forwarding and logistics services to the Iranian airline.

Iranian firm also targeted

The US has also sanctioned Iranian company DadeNegar, alleging that it acted as a front organisation for the IRGC. Washington claimed the company supported intelligence-gathering activities involving American and Israeli facilities. Iran has previously denied similar allegations made by the US.

What the sanctions mean

Under the sanctions, any assets of the listed individuals or companies that fall under US jurisdiction will be frozen. US citizens and businesses are barred from dealing with them.

The measures could also affect foreign banks or companies that continue doing business with the sanctioned entities, as they risk facing secondary US sanctions and losing access to the American financial system.

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