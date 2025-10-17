Who is Mary Milben? US singer targets Rahul Gandhi over his comments against PM Modi, says, 'Best to return to your...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor should know

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejaswi Yadav vs Tej Pratap Yadav: Who is richer?

'They'll go till 2027 World Cup': Travis Head's bold claim on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sparks Axar Patel’s priceless reaction

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film is unstoppable, roars past Rs 700 crore worldwide

Jains in this Indian state buy 186 luxury cars in one mega deal for Rs...; get Rs 210000000 discount

Nagpur woman faces backlash after teaching people to eat samosa using cutlery

Good News! Haryana government announces increase in old age pension to Rs 3200, here's everything you need to know

Australia batter who once played with Virat Kohli at RCB reveals horrific battle with cancer: 'Lost all hair, was taking steroids'

Russia's Putin issues BIG statement day after phone call with Trump: 'Moscow open to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohit Sharma’s fitness transformation: How criticism of airport images pushed former India captain to achieve stunning 10kg weight loss

Rohit Sharma’s fitness transformation: How criticism of airport images pushed fo

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor should know

Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor sho

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Mary Milben? US singer targets Rahul Gandhi over his comments against PM Modi, says, 'Best to return to your...'

US singer Mary Milben, on Friday, i.e., October 17, trained guns at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "frightened of Trump". Gandhi's remarks followed Trump's comments that PM Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian oil.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 04:05 PM IST

Who is Mary Milben? US singer targets Rahul Gandhi over his comments against PM Modi, says, 'Best to return to your...'
US singer Mary Milben and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US singer Mary Milben, on Friday, i.e., October 17, trained guns at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "frightened of Trump". Gandhi's remarks followed Trump's comments that PM Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian oil. 

Milben, known for her vocal support of PM Modi, wrote on 'X', "You are wrong, Rahul Gandhi. PM Narendra Modi is not afraid of President Trump. PM Modi understands the long game, and his diplomacy with the US is strategic. Just as @POTUS will always put America's interests first, so will PM Modi do what is best for India. And I applaud that. That's what Heads of State do."

Targeting the Congress leader further, Milben added, "I don't expect you to understand this type of leadership because you don't possess the acumen to be the PM of India. Best to return to your 'I hate India' tour that has an audience of one - you."

Claiming PM Modi is "frightened of Trump", Rahul Gandhi had alleged that he allows Trump to dictate terms, including agreeing to stop buying Russian oil. He also took a jibe at the PM for "sending congratulatory messages to Trump on the Gaza deal despite repeated snubs, cancelling the Finance Minister's visit to the US, and not contradicting Trump on claiming credit for a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor."

What Donald Trump said?

US President Donald Trump, earlier this week, claimed during a White House media briefing that PM Modi had assured him that India would stop buying Russian oil. He called it a "big step" in his push to bring Moscow to the negotiation table on the ongoing war with Ukraine. 

"He can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon. I was not happy that India was buying oil," Trump said. However, the Ministry of External Affairs rejected Trump's claims, asserting there was no telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Trump. MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that "India's consistent priority is to "safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario".

Who is Mary Milben?

Born and raised in Oklahoma city, Oklahoma, Mary Jorie Millben is a renowned American singer, actress, and media personality. Millben has performed for five consecutive US Presidents, including, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
TCS employee rants about 'no Diwali leave policy', here's what Ratan Tata's IT giant has to say
TCS employee rants about 'no Diwali leave policy', here's what Ratan Tata's IT..
Diwali 2025: SC allows use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR, check timings, other details
Diwali 2025: SC allows use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR, check timings, other
After 'productive' phone call, Trump to meet Putin in Hungary to discuss war in Ukraine
After 'productive' phone call, Trump to meet Putin in Hungary to try to...
Diwali gift for govt employees of this state, dearness allowance hiked by 3%, arrears to be paid in...
Diwali gift for govt employees of this state, dearness allowance hiked by 3%, ar
Hema Malini once got intimate with co-actress, did bold kissing scene for Rs 10 crore film, it still flopped, earned just Rs…, movie was…
Hema Malini once got intimate with co-actress, did bold kissing scene for Rs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE