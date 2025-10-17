Who is Mary Milben? US singer targets Rahul Gandhi over his comments against PM Modi, says, 'Best to return to your...'

US singer Mary Milben, on Friday, i.e., October 17, trained guns at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "frightened of Trump". Gandhi's remarks followed Trump's comments that PM Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian oil.

US singer Mary Milben, on Friday, i.e., October 17, trained guns at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "frightened of Trump". Gandhi's remarks followed Trump's comments that PM Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian oil.

Milben, known for her vocal support of PM Modi, wrote on 'X', "You are wrong, Rahul Gandhi. PM Narendra Modi is not afraid of President Trump. PM Modi understands the long game, and his diplomacy with the US is strategic. Just as @POTUS will always put America's interests first, so will PM Modi do what is best for India. And I applaud that. That's what Heads of State do."

Targeting the Congress leader further, Milben added, "I don't expect you to understand this type of leadership because you don't possess the acumen to be the PM of India. Best to return to your 'I hate India' tour that has an audience of one - you."

Claiming PM Modi is "frightened of Trump", Rahul Gandhi had alleged that he allows Trump to dictate terms, including agreeing to stop buying Russian oil. He also took a jibe at the PM for "sending congratulatory messages to Trump on the Gaza deal despite repeated snubs, cancelling the Finance Minister's visit to the US, and not contradicting Trump on claiming credit for a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor."

What Donald Trump said?

US President Donald Trump, earlier this week, claimed during a White House media briefing that PM Modi had assured him that India would stop buying Russian oil. He called it a "big step" in his push to bring Moscow to the negotiation table on the ongoing war with Ukraine.

"He can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon. I was not happy that India was buying oil," Trump said. However, the Ministry of External Affairs rejected Trump's claims, asserting there was no telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Trump. MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that "India's consistent priority is to "safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario".

Who is Mary Milben?

Born and raised in Oklahoma city, Oklahoma, Mary Jorie Millben is a renowned American singer, actress, and media personality. Millben has performed for five consecutive US Presidents, including, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump.