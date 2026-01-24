FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US signals continued interest in Greenland: Trump's AI-generated image sparks speculation

The White House on Saturday renewed focus on the issue by sharing an AI-generated image of the 79-year-old president walking towards Greenland alongside a penguin, with the caption, "Embrace the penguin."

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 07:40 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

US signals continued interest in Greenland: Trump's AI-generated image sparks speculation
Even as proposed tariffs on Europe linked to Greenland have been put on hold, US President Donald Trump has continued to signal sustained interest in the Arctic territory. The White House on Saturday renewed focus on the issue by sharing an AI-generated image of the 79-year-old president walking towards Greenland alongside a penguin, with the caption, "Embrace the penguin."

Trump has for months publicly described Greenland as strategically vital to US national security. He had earlier warned Denmark, which administers Greenland, that failure to reach an agreement could lead Washington to use military force to take control of the territory.

Those remarks prompted Denmark and several European allies to deploy troops to Greenland, further straining ties. The situation escalated when Trump announced 10 per cent tariffs on seven European Union countries and the United Kingdom, linking the move directly to the Greenland dispute.

The tariffs were later withdrawn. Trump announced the cancellation after a recent meeting with Mark Rutte in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. He said a framework for a Greenland agreement that would benefit both Europe and the United States would be unveiled soon.

In the run-up to this, Trump had also shared a separate AI-generated image portraying Greenland as part of the United States, with JD Vance and Marco Rubio alongside him as he plants the American flag, reinforcing his assertive stance on the territory. The debate intensified further after Trump posted another AI-generated image on Truth Social, showing an expanded map of the United States that included Greenland, Canada and Venezuela. The image appeared to be digitally altered from a real photograph taken during his August 2025 meeting with European leaders, with the enlarged map inserted in the background.

Trump first raised the idea of acquiring Greenland after taking office last year, but his rhetoric has sharpened in recent weeks. Over the weekend, he threatened to impose a 10 per cent tariff on eight European countries, a move that unsettled investors.He continued to press the issue during a speech lasting over an hour at Davos on Wednesday, before meeting the head of NATO and announcing plans for a new agreement, the details of which remain undefined.

When asked on Thursday what he would be willing to pay for the semi-autonomous territory, Trump said, "We're going to not have to pay anything other than the fact that we are building the Golden Dome."He added that any agreement would provide the United States "total access" to Greenland, including for military purposes, saying, "We're getting everything we want at no cost." 

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

