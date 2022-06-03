US shootings: 233 incidents in 2022, President Joe Biden presents blueprint for gun policy change

(Image Source: Reuters)

In the last few years, there has been a flurry of shooting incidents in the United States. Mostly, this is because of the lenient gun laws in the country which makes it easy for anyone to buy and possess weapons. There has been a demand for restrictions on this gun culture since long.

After the recent incidents, President Joe Biden has introduced a number of proposals to effectively put a stop to incidents of mass shootings. He has appealed to the US Congress to ban the sale of assault guns and high-capacity magazines. If this is not possible, then the age of buying a gun should be increased from 18 years to 21 years.

Read | 'Where in God's name is our backbone?': Joe Biden expresses frustration as 18 children die in Texas school shooting

He stressed on fixing the accountability of those who own and manufacture guns. Along with this, he also talked about appointing a counselor to overcome the problems of mental health in school students. Incidents of indiscriminate shooting in US has increased rapidly in the recent times.

NPR.org quoted the Gun Violence Archive as saying that so far in 2022, there have been 233 incidents of mass shooting. The most recent incident occurred on Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a young man opened fire inside hospital premises, due to which four people died. Later the attacker shot himself too.

Earlier on May 24, at an elementary school in Texas, a man fired indiscriminately at innocent children and teachers, killing 19 young children and 2 teachers. 10 days prior to that, on May 14, ten people were killed by a gunman at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Blueprint for changing current US gun policy

President Joe Biden, who has been advocating for a change in gun policy in respect of increasing incidents of shootings, presented a blueprint for changing the country's current gun policy in his address from the White House on Thursday.

He called for the re-implementation of the 1994 law that banned assault weapons. With its help, it was successful in curbing incidents of firing to a great extent in a single decade. But in 2004, during the Republican era, it was abolished and people started getting assault guns on easy rules. After this the incidents of indiscriminate firing tripled.

President Joe Biden said that if Congress cannot ban weapons, it should at least raise the legal age to buy guns. Biden suggests that people should not be allowed to buy guns at the age of 18. This age should be 21 years. He said that before giving gun license, a thorough background check should be done.

Red flag law should be implemented. Apart from this, the rule of exempting gun manufacturers from legal liability should also be abolished. He said that these rights given in the US Constitution are not complete. Their intention is not to defame gun-keepers, but it is necessary to instill in them a sense of responsibility.