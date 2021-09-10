At least 6 people injured in shooting incident in US state of Illinois

Several people were shot in southern Illinois late Thursday afternoon by three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train.

At least six people have been hospitalized after a shooting incident in the city of East St. Louis, Illinois, media reported.

On Thursday afternoon three suspects crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train, authorities said.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said the suspects shot multiple people in East St. Louis, but it wasn't immediately clear how many, KMOV-TV reported. East St. Louis is located about 6 miles (9.66 kilometers) east of St. Louis, Missouri.

The suspects are said to the loose, authorities said.

