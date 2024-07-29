Twitter
DNA TV Show: How will reservation system change after Supreme Court decision

PV Sindhu crashes out of Paris Olympics 2024 after loss against Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

World

US shooting: 7 people shot, 1 killed at park in New York's upstate Rochester

The identity of the victim fatally shot has not yet been released pending the notification of family, Capt. Bello said.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 08:50 AM IST

US shooting: 7 people shot, 1 killed at park in New York's upstate Rochester
One person is dead and at least six others were injured following a mass shooting Sunday at a park in upstate New York.

Rochester police said they responded to Maplewood Park around 6:20 P.M. To a large gathering with shots fired and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

An adult in their 20s was killed, another person suffered a life threatening injury and five people were hospitalised with minor injuries, Capt. Greg Bello said.

The identity of the victim fatally shot has not yet been released pending the notification of family, Bello said.

Several police agencies responded to the park including the Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police and New York State Police. Rochester police did confirm a party was happening in the area at the time of the shooting.

“At this point we don't know how many people were shooting," Bello said. "We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can.” No suspects were in custody, police said.
Police asked that anyone with video of the shooting send it to Major Crimes or contact Crime Stoppers or call either 311 or 911 with any information.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
