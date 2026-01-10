US Shooting: 6 killed in series of shooting in Mississippi, gunman opens fire at 3 locations

The officials haven't yet released details about the suspect or motive, but they're planning a news conference later Saturday to share more information.

In a shocking incident, six people were killed in three locations in a series of related shootings in the US state of Mississippi on Saturday. The violence occurred in West Point, near the Alabama border, prompting Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott to report "multiple innocent lives" lost due to violence. A suspect is in custody, and authorities have assured there's no ongoing threat to the community.

Sheriff Scott appealed for prayers for the victims and their families, stating that law enforcement is investigating and will provide updates soon. Details about the suspect and motive are pending, with a news conference scheduled later Saturday to share more information. “I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers. Law Enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible,” Scott wrote.

The devastating incident comes after a separate high-profile mass shooting that shook Leland, Mississippi, in October 2025. The incident claimed multiple fatalities during homecoming celebrations after midnight on Main Street in downtown Leland, a small Delta town of fewer than 4,000 residents. Seven people were killed, and at least 19 others were injured. Four victims died at the scene, while three others succumbed to their injuries at hospitals in the following days.



