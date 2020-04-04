Headlines

US sets new global record with 1,480 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, toll crosses 7,000

The death toll in the US now stands at 7,141 with over 276,995 confirmed COVID-19 patients or almost a quarter of the world's total cases.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2020, 07:44 AM IST

In the worst 24-hour death toll for any country since the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the United States recorded nearly 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The US recorded 1,480 deaths between 8:30 pm (0030 GMT) Thursday and the same time Friday, AFP reported. 

The death toll in the US now stands at 7,141 with over 276,995 confirmed COVID-19 patients or almost a quarter of the world's total cases. 

President Donald Trump recommended that all the Americans use non-medical masks as an additional public health measure to fight the deadly coronavirus.

Citing the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trump urged people to wear face coverings like scarves or homemade cloth masks. He, however, said that medical-grade marks must not be used for the public so it is available for the health workers.

"The CDC is advising the use of non-medical cloth face covering as an additional voluntary public health measure," Trump told reporters during a press briefing at the White House on Friday.

The global coronavirus death toll reached 59,131 with the highest being recorded from Italy where 14,681 have lost their lives. The death toll in Spain reached 11,198 with 850 being recorded in just 24b hours. 

France became the country with the fourth highest death toll at 6,507 with 1,120 deaths being recorded on Friday. The death toll in the United Kingdom and Iran reached 3,605 and 3,294, respectively. 

The total number of global cases, which crossed one million on Thursday, stands at 1,097,909 on Saturday morning (IST). 

In India, the number of total cases is 2,547, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While 62 people have died of the disease, 162 have been discharged after treatment. 

