US set to impose new fees on H-1B, L-1 visa renewals; How may it impact Indian professionals?

The proposal, officially titled a Notice of Proposed Rule-making, was first released in June 2024 by the Department of Homeland Security and the Customs and Border Protection Agency, and notified in the US Federal Register.

In a fresh tightening of H-1B norms, the Trump administration is expanding an additional visa fee to cover extensions of existing visas. Previously, the levy was limited to new H-1B and L-1 visas. The change is expected to sharply increase expenses for companies seeking to retain foreign staff in the US, particularly those on H-1B visas. Indian professionals could be among the worst hit, as they represented a majority of H-1B renewals in 2025.

The development comes after a US federal appeals court last month declined to halt a lower court’s decision that overturned the administration’s proposed $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for highly skilled workers.

The proposal, officially titled a Notice of Proposed Rule-making, was first released in June 2024 by the Department of Homeland Security and the Customs and Border Protection Agency, and notified in the US Federal Register.

The proposal later showed up as a pending final-rule item in the Trump administration’s 2026 Unified Regulatory Agenda, which was released in early July by DHS and other agencies. A final rule is expected in the coming weeks. It will be published by the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs of the US government.

"The 9-11 Response and Biometric Entry-Exit Fees for H-1B and L-1 Visas (9-11 Response Fees) are fees paid by certain employers of H-1B and L non-immigrant workers. To implement Public Law 114-113, DHS is amending and clarifying the regulations to specify that the 9-11 Response Fees will apply to all H-1B and L-1 extension petitions in addition to all previously covered H-1B and L-1 petitions," the rule item read.

If implemented, the "9-11 Response and Biometric Entry-Exit Fee" would apply not only to new H-1B and L-1 petitions and to filings for a change of employer, but also when companies file for routine stay extensions for employees already in the US.

Currently, eligible employers pay the fee only when submitting an initial H-1B or L-1 petition, or when a foreign employee moves to a new employer. The proposed amendment would require the same payment whenever those employers file to extend the stay of an existing H-1B or L-1 worker.

The plan to widen the scope of the "9-11 Response and Biometric Entry-Exit Fee" focuses on US companies with 50 or more employees, of whom at least half are on H-1B and L-1 visas. Such employers today spend at least $4,000 per new H-1B petition and $4,500 per new L-1 petition. The proposal would apply those same charges to every extension-of-stay petition they file.

The revision is expected to have the largest effect on firms that depend extensively on Indian professionals, who account for most H-1B extension approvals.

According to USCIS data, the agency approved 406,348 H-1B petitions in FY2025. Of these, 291,542 — nearly 72% — were for continuing employment. Indians received 226,359 of those approvals, accounting for 77.6% of all H-1B extensions.

As a result, employers with large Indian workforces, especially in the tech sector, could see a sharp rise in costs to retain staff if the additional fee is extended to H-1B and L-1 renewals.

The proposal would also raise expenses for multinational companies seeking to extend L-1 visas, which are used to transfer executives, managers and employees with specialized knowledge from overseas offices to the US.

Tech giants and IT services companies are expected to take the biggest hit if the extra fee is extended to H-1B and L-1 renewals.

According to the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), Amazon had the most approved H-1B petitions for continuing employment in FY2025 with 14,532. It was followed by Tata Consultancy Services at 5,293, Microsoft at 4,863, Meta at 4,740, Apple at 4,610, and Google at 4,509. NFAP noted that these numbers reflect approved petitions, not unique individuals, since an H-1B worker can get multiple approvals in a year due to transfers or amendments.



The proposal revives a 2020 DHS policy that was finalized but never put in place after being blocked by courts. DHS contends that the current reading lets many covered employers skip the extra fee when employees stay with the same company, even though Congress intended the fee to cover extension-of-stay filings more broadly.

According to DHS, widening the fee would align better with what Congress intended and help finance the US biometric entry-exit system. The system uses facial recognition and other biometric tools to verify people entering and leaving the country. The department estimates the proposal would bring in an additional $157.3 million per year. It would still apply only to employers with 50 or more US employees, with over half of them on H-1B or L-1 visas.

If the rule is finalised, it would mean higher costs for big employers dependent on foreign talent, particularly tech companies where visa renewals make up most H-1B approvals.