US sends military aircraft to Greenland as Denmark reinforces defences after Donald Trump threats

The US plans to deploy aircraft to Greenland’s Pituffik Space Base as political tensions rise over Donald Trump’s push to acquire the Arctic territory. European leaders reject the idea, back Denmark’s sovereignty, and call for stronger NATO cooperation in the region.

The United States military has announced plans to deploy aircraft to a strategically important base in Greenland, a move drawing attention as diplomatic tensions intensify over President Donald Trump’s renewed push to acquire the Arctic territory.

The aircraft are expected to be stationed at the Pituffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule Air Base, according to the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD). The command said the deployment is part of established defence planning aimed at strengthening regional security across the Arctic.

NORAD Cites Longstanding Defence Cooperation

NORAD clarified that the aircraft deployment supports routine operations and reflects ongoing defence cooperation with both Canada and Denmark. In a statement posted on social media, the command emphasised that the activity was not a sudden escalation but part of long-prepared plans designed to enhance monitoring and deterrence in the region.

Danish authorities and Greenland’s government were informed in advance, NORAD said, underscoring coordination with local and allied partners. While no specific timeline for the aircraft’s arrival was disclosed, the announcement has gained prominence due to the broader political context.

Trump’s Tariff Warnings Heighten European Concerns

The military move comes as President Trump increases pressure on European nations over Greenland. He has warned of substantial tariffs against Denmark and several other European countries unless negotiations begin over the sale of the territory.

The proposed measures reportedly include initial tariffs of 10 per cent early next year, with rates rising sharply if no agreement is reached. Trump has framed the issue as a matter of US national security, citing growing interest in the Arctic from rival powers.

European Leaders Reject Sale of Greenland

Trump’s comments have triggered strong reactions across Europe. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola firmly rejected the idea of Greenland being transferred, stating that the island’s sovereignty is not negotiable. She reiterated Europe’s unified support for Denmark and Greenland’s population while signalling openness to dialogue based on mutual respect.

Denmark has also taken concrete steps to reinforce security, deploying additional personnel to Greenland to bolster the island’s defence capabilities.

Denmark Pushes for Greater NATO Role in the Arctic

Copenhagen is now advocating a broader NATO presence in Greenland. Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said discussions with NATO leadership have focused on expanding surveillance and security operations in the High North, with support from Greenlandic authorities.

While operational details are still under discussion, Danish officials say the talks have progressed enough to begin shaping a workable framework involving NATO partners. Meanwhile, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb sought to ease tensions, dismissing speculation that the US would resort to military force to assert control over Greenland.